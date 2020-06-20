Outfest to host live tweet virtual screening of 'After Forever'

This event will take place on June 27 at 4:30 p.m. PST and it is accompanied by a live tweet and a live question and answer (Q&A) session with the cast members and the creators of After Forever
. Damien S. Navarro, the executive director, will serve as the moderator.
OUTfest to host worldwide live tweet virtual screening party of 'After Forever 'Season 2
Photo Courtesy of After Forever
Fans and viewers can tune in at Outfest's United in Pride Festival website
, and there will be a simulcast on Outfest's Facebook
, YouTube
, and Twitter
pages.
Outfest's United in Pride is an inclusive platform that celebrates, elevates, and amplifies the voices of LGBTQ+ filmmakers, storytellers, and creators. This is done in partnership with Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter's Pride Summit and Film Independent's Project Involve.
Kevin Spirtas and Mitchell Anderson at 'After Forever' screening in New York
Gary Hahn
Season 2 of After Forever
picks up six months after the first season. Brian (played by Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas) has a new relationship, David (Mike McGowan), and a new job, but Jason (played by Mitchell Anderson) is still very much a presence in his life. After Forever
is a digital series on love, loss, and moving on. It has been nominated for six 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards
.
The first and second season of After Forever
are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
.
Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, co-creators of 'After Forever'
Gary Hahn