Outfest to host live tweet virtual screening of 'After Forever'

article imageOutfest to host live tweet virtual screening of 'After Forever'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On Saturday, June 27, Outfest has a special worldwide virtual screening party of the Emmy award-winning digital series "After Forever." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This event will take place on June 27 at 4:30 p.m. PST and it is accompanied by a live tweet and a live question and answer (Q&A) session with the cast members and the creators of After Forever. Damien S. Navarro, the executive director, will serve as the moderator.
Fans and viewers can tune in at Outfest's United in Pride Festival website, and there will be a simulcast on Outfest's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages.
Outfest's United in Pride is an inclusive platform that celebrates, elevates, and amplifies the voices of LGBTQ+ filmmakers, storytellers, and creators. This is done in partnership with Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter's Pride Summit and Film Independent's Project Involve.
Season 2 of After Forever picks up six months after the first season. Brian (played by Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas) has a new relationship, David (Mike McGowan), and a new job, but Jason (played by Mitchell Anderson) is still very much a presence in his life. After Forever is a digital series on love, loss, and moving on. It has been nominated for six 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards.
The first and second season of After Forever are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
