Actor Osric Chau chatted with Digital Journal about "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three," his plans for 2020, and being an actor in the digital age.

On being an actor in the digital age, he admitted, "I feel like I've always been in this digital age. I want to do more work in film at some point. Social media allows me to connect directly with the people that are watching the programs that I am in."

He is also excited about his own feature film, Kin, that he wrote.

Chau is known for his portrayal of Kevin Tran in the CW series Supernatural. "It caught me so off-guard and I wasn't expecting much but then it blew up. It was certainly a culture shock for me," he said. "The fandom of itself feels like another universe. There are so many things to learn to navigate and I don't know if I will ever figure it out. It was a pleasure to be a part of it."

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "write." "As an actor, you have to write your own roles. Also, you need to show up and help people do their projects since at some point you will have a project that you will need help on, and people will help you. You need to build that community," he said.

While his list of dream acting partners is quite extensive, he noted that he would love to someday work with Jackie Chan. "Jackie is the first person that got me into acting and I would love to do a movie with him, perhaps to play his son," he said with a laugh. "I would love to see what Jackie Chan does."

On his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, he shared that he travels everywhere with his laptop and his computer.

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Rebirth." "It is going to be like that for a while," he said. "I am always going into new eras or phases in my life, where I am tackling things that are different."

Chau defined the word success as being able to tell meaningful stories.

To learn more about actor Osric Chau, check out his official homepage, and his official Facebook page.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three airs tonight on The Flash. "I am literally streaming yesterday's episode right now," he said. "I am super curious myself. The stakes are high. I hope everyone enjoys it. This is the introduction, and I had the pleasure of filming it. I hope people enjoy the character, Ryan Choi, as much as I enjoyed playing the live-action version of him."