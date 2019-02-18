By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Southampton - Academy Award-winning actress Sophia Loren will be a part of the naming of a new cruise ship this March in Southampton, UK. This ceremony will be the highlight of a three-day celebration, which will also feature television presenter and model Holly Willoughby, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Willoughby will serve as host of the naming ceremony of Nile Rodgers from Chic supplied publicity photo Throughout her illustrious career in the acting and entertainment industry, Loren was the winner of the Oscar for "Best Actress in a Leading Role" in 1960 for La ciociara or Two Women in English. Loren made history as the first actor to ever win an Oscar for a foreign language film. Sophia Loren and Eleanora Brown star in 'Two Women' Courtesy of TIFF Film Reference Library In addition, Loren holds a Grammy win to her credit, which she won in 2004 for "Best Spoken Word Album for Children," and in 1991, she was presented with an honorary Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). An iconic beauty, she will be naming the ship MSC Bellissima on March 2, and it is expected to be an elaborate event. The Italian word bellissima translates into "beautiful" in English. This will be the largest ship that was ever named in Southampton, which has the capacity to carry over 5,700 passengers.This ceremony will be the highlight of a three-day celebration, which will also feature television presenter and model Holly Willoughby, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers and his band Chic, as well as U.K. singer-songwriter and rapper Craig David, who hails from Southampton.Willoughby will serve as host of the naming ceremony of MSC Bellissima , where Loren will be a part of the ribbon-cutting, where they will name the luxurious vessel. The acclaimed actress is hailed as the "godmother of MSC Cruises." There are expected to be over 3,000 people in attendance from 20 different countries. Nile Rodgers and Chic will be providing live music for the event. UK singer Leee John will also be performing on board the ship as part of the GALA dinner.Throughout her illustrious career in the acting and entertainment industry, Loren was the winner of the Oscar for "Best Actress in a Leading Role" in 1960 for La ciociara or Two Women in English. Loren made history as the first actor to ever win an Oscar for a foreign language film.In addition, Loren holds a Grammy win to her credit, which she won in 2004 for "Best Spoken Word Album for Children," and in 1991, she was presented with an honorary Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). More about sophia loren, MSC Bellissima, Cruise ship, Academy award, Actress sophia loren MSC Bellissima Cruise ship Academy award Actress