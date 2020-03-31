Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On March 31, Academy Award-winning actress Rita Moreno chatted with Digital Journal about Season 4 of "One Day at a Time" on Pop TV. "The writing of the show is very relatable, very funny and it is touching. It grabs you by your heart. The show follows a beautiful kind of pattern," she said. "I think they are putting out a blooper that I did with Ray Romano, which is so funny. I am such a huge fan of his," she added. "That blooper is hilarious." She shared that she loves everything about her character (Abuelita Lydia Riera) on One Day at a Time. "There is nothing that I don't like about her even her bad features, especially her vanity. She thinks she's God's gift to everyone, especially men. She is so much fun to play. I love her energy and the fact that she is still a sexy woman," she said. Tonight's episode is called "Penny Pinching." "This one is very funny," she foreshadowed. "It's hilarious. It's a marvelous sitcom that remains funny and relatable. Don't miss it." Last year, Moreno had the great fortune to work with Gloria Estefan in an episode of One Day at a Time. "We are a good team: she and I. I love Gloria. She is so much fun," she said. During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Moreno acknowledged that she is quarantined in her house in California. "I've been doing something that I have been dying to do for years, which is reorganizing: throwing away and putting things away. It's the type of thing that I love to do." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Rita does Spring Cleaning on Steroids." "That's exactly what I have been doing," she admitted. Moreno offered the following message of hope for her fans during this pandemic: "Follow the rules. If they follow the rules, they will be okay. Social distancing is imperative. She is also excited for the new West Side Story movie that will be released on December 18, which coincides with the time that she will be celebrating her 89th birthday (she was born December 11). She plays the role of Valentina and she served as an executive producer on this film. "Valentina was invented for this movie, and she is a widow of Doc, the man who ran the candy store," she said. A true highlight for her was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year. "Wasn't that neat," she said. That Jimmy Kimmel Live clip may be seen below. Moreno defined the word success as "being 88 years old, and still working, and happy as an uneaten clam." 