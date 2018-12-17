Email
article imageOscar winner Jeff Bridges to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Beverly Hills - Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the upcoming 2019 Golden Globe ceremony.
The Cecil B. DeMille Award is a prestigious Golden Globe Award that is given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 6, 2019, at The Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California.
An acclaimed and respected character actor, Bridges is known for his work on such noteworthy films as Crazy Heart, The Big Lebowski, True Grit, Starman, The Contender, The Last Picture Show, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot and The Fabulous Baker Boys, among countless others.
In addition to winning an Academy Award for "Best Actor" for Crazy Heart, he has been nominated six additional times.
Bridges collaborated with esteemed director and cinematographer Susan Kucera on the documentary, Living in The Future's Past.
Director Susan Kucera and Jeff Bridges
Director Susan Kucera and Jeff Bridges
Living in the Future's Past
Read More: Jeff Bridges chatted with Digital Journal about the documentary, Living in the Future's Past, which he narrated and produced.
