By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment South Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung should win the 2021 Academy Award for her remarkable acting work in "Minari." Digital Journal has the scoop. 

Her performance as the feisty grandmother, Soon-ja, in Minari is witty, charming, and captivating; moreover, she truly steals every scene she is in this movie. Young actor Alan S. Kim is equally memorable and noteworthy as David Yi, a first-generation American-Korean boy that is living in rural Arkansas with a heart condition in the 1980s. 

Their superb subtle performances (along with the entire cast) will resonate with viewers and fans since Minari is a poignant story of the American dream, where the values that are illustrated are universal. Minari is a film with a lot of heart.

Most recently, she won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture" for Minari, and rightfully so, among countless other critics group awards. Her emotional SAG acceptance speech may be seen below.

Youn Yuh-Jung deserves to make Oscar history since if she wins, she will be the second Asian woman to win an Oscar for acting. The first was Japanese actress Miyoshi Umeki, who won for "Best Actress in a Supporting Role" for Sayonara back in 1958; moreover, should she win, she will also be the sixth person in history to an Academy Award win for an acting performance in a foreign language.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com