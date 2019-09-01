Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: 'Wu Assassins' is the best original Netflix series of the summer

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"Wu Assassins," starring Iko Uwais, is the best original digital drama series on "Netflix" of the summer. It is nonstop action and filled with suspense.
The series itself earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, where it was described as "exhilarating" and "fantastic." It is compelling from a directorial standpoint, acting-wise, and it has an incredible musical score.
Aside from Iko Uwais as Kai Jin, the cast of Wu Assassins consists of Katheryn Winnick as Christine "C.G." Gavin, Byron Mann as Uncle Six, Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah, and Celia Au as Ying Ying, among other talented actors that are not afraid to be bold and take risks.
The stunts are carefully choreographed and it truly brings Asian-American cinema to the forefront. This original Netflix series highlights such core values as identity, family, destiny, and faithfulness, as the characters immerse their fans and viewers in their mystical world.
To learn more about Wu Assassins, check out the official Netflix website.
Actor Lewis Tan
Actor Lewis Tan
Michael Blank
Read More: Digital Journal has the opportunity to interview actors Lewis Tan and Celia Au of the Wu Assassins.
Actress Celia Au from Wu Assassins
Actress Celia Au from 'Wu Assassins'
Nick Onken Photography, Hair by Corey Tuttle, Makeup by Romana Makeup New York, Styling by Carolyn S
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Wu Assassins, Netflix, Series, Original
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
15 years on, relatives of Beslan massacre victims demand answers
Poland criticises Russia's 'imperialist tendencies' on WWII anniversary
Looking behind the tweet: Dorsey hack explained Special
Q&A: AV manufacturers are looking at tactile sensing technologies Special
On Israel's borders, drone rivalries play out
Iran unveils new reconnaissance and attack drone
Israel fires back after anti-tank missiles from Lebanon
Saudis furious over UAE airstrikes on its positions in Yemen
Germany asks Polish forgiveness 80 years after WWII outbreak
Italy's Conte to unveil cabinet list by Wednesday