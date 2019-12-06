Email
article imageOp-Ed: Wes Ramsey's 'Into The Black' is one of 2019's best poetry books

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
The poetry book "Into The Black", written by actor Wes Ramsey ("General Hospital"), is one of the finest poetry books of 2019. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.
Into The Black earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, which was described as "stellar," and rightfully so. It is well-written, thought-provoking, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.
It is comprised of snapshots of his life from 2002 to 2017, where he is able to shed some light on many emotions that are complex, versatile and ambivalent.
This poetry book feels like Ramsey is taking his readers on a plane ride with him on his journey, and we are all his co-pilots. Ramsey deserves to be commended for a job well done for sharing his very personal gift with the world. For anybody who has yet to read Into The Black, they are truly missing out on one true literary and poetic experience.
With 2019 nearing to an end, it is safe to say that Wes Ramsey's Into The Black stands out as one of the most promising and compelling poetry books that was released this year.
For more information on actor Wes Ramsey and Into the Black, check out his official website, as well as his Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
