Into The Black
earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
, which was described as "stellar," and rightfully so. It is well-written, thought-provoking, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.
It is comprised of snapshots of his life from 2002 to 2017, where he is able to shed some light on many emotions that are complex, versatile and ambivalent.
This poetry book feels like Ramsey
is taking his readers on a plane ride with him on his journey, and we are all his co-pilots. Ramsey deserves to be commended for a job well done for sharing his very personal gift with the world. For anybody who has yet to read Into The Black
, they are truly missing out on one true literary and poetic experience.
With 2019 nearing to an end, it is safe to say that Wes Ramsey's Into The Black
stands out as one of the most promising and compelling poetry books that was released this year.
