By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment The poetry book "Into The Black", written by actor Wes Ramsey ("General Hospital"), is one of the finest poetry books of 2019. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. It is comprised of snapshots of his life from 2002 to 2017, where he is able to shed some light on many emotions that are complex, versatile and ambivalent. This poetry book feels like Ramsey is taking his readers on a plane ride with him on his journey, and we are all his co-pilots. Into The Black earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, which was described as "stellar," and rightfully so. It is well-written, thought-provoking, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Ramsey deserves to be commended for a job well done for sharing his very personal gift with the world. For anybody who has yet to read Into The Black, they are truly missing out on one true literary and poetic experience. With 2019 nearing to an end, it is safe to say that Wes Ramsey's Into The Black stands out as one of the most promising and compelling poetry books that was released this year.