Acclaimed stand-up comedian Vic DiBitetto put on the greatest comedy shows of 2019 in New York.

His jokes are witty, entertaining and very relatable. DiBitetto is a natural comedian, who gives it his all every time he takes the stage. He lives up to his nickname, the "Italian Hurricane."

DiBitetto stole the show at Rockwells in Pelham when he headlined this past September. Most importantly, he encourages people to get off their cell phones and "enjoy the moment." He always interacts well with his audience and he incorporates them into his act, which makes it even more appealing and spontaneous.

One of the highlight moments this year took place earlier this month, on December 7, when DiBitetto tackled a heckler at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. He did it in a clever fashion and the entire venue stood by DiBitetto's side, chanting Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."

The East Coast comedy scene doesn't get better than Vic DiBitetto. Whoever has yet to see Vic DiBitetto perform live in 2019, ought to do themselves a favor, and purchase a ticket to any of his shows in 2020. They will certainly not be disappointed.