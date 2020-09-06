"Two Feet In," written by Cristina Nava, is great to watch if you're stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Journal has the scoop.

There is something in it for everybody, and Two Feet In is ideal for the entire family. During these trying times of COVID-19, Two Feet In provides an escape for all. Two Feet In earned a favorable review from Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erik Fellows and Marissa Herrera in 'Two Feet In' Photo courtesy of 'Two Feet In' Marissa Herrera (Alma), Isaiah Morgan (Luis), Erik Fellows (Church) and Lilly Melgar (Tia Letty) give remarkable acting performances in the pilot, and its heartwarming theme and message sticks with viewers and fans. The whole cast is solid in Two Feet In.There is something in it for everybody, and Two Feet In is ideal for the entire family. During these trying times of COVID-19, Two Feet In provides an escape for all.Two Feet In earned a favorable review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so. It was described as "inspirational" and it exudes empathy and compassion.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marissa Herrera about Two Feet In.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com