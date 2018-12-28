Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Top male daytime actor interviews of 2018

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Digital Journal lists its top daytime male actor interviews of 2018, which include several Emmy-nominated and Emmy award-winning actors.
Don Diamont : Veteran actor Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer, Jr. on The Bold and The Beautiful, chatted with Digital Journal about his new book, My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other.
Greg Vaughan
Greg Vaughan
Chris Haston, NBC
Greg Vaughan: Actor Greg Vaughan chatted with Digital Journal about his 2018 Emmy win for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" for playing Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives.
Jacob Young
Jacob Young
Cliff Lipson, CBS
Jacob Young: Emmy winner Jacob Young (Rick Forrester) from The Bold and The Beautiful chatted with Digital Journal about his latest music and acting projects.
Jordi Vilasuso
Jordi Vilasuso
Sonja Flemming, CBS
Jordi Vilasuso: Emmy winner Jordi Vilasuso chatted with Digital Journal about his new thriller, Clyde Cooper, and his role on The Young and The Restless.
Josh Swickard
Josh Swickard
ABC, Craig Sjodin
Josh Swickard: General Hospital actor Josh Swickard (who plays Detective Harrison Chase) spoke to Digital Journal about his work on the ABC daytime drama, as well as philanthropy and technology.
Maurice Benard
Maurice Benard
ABC, Craig Sjodin
Maurice Benard: Emmy winner Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital) opened up to Digital Journal about his 25-year anniversary on the show and the fan events in New York.
Michael Easton
Michael Easton
Wikimedia Commons
Michael Easton: Michael Easton chatted about his 2018 Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series" and the digital transformation of the entertainment business.
Peter Bergman
Peter Bergman
Robert Voets
Peter Bergman: Veteran actor Peter Bergman spoke to Digital Journal about his 2018 Emmy nomination, and his portrayal of Jack Abbott on The Young and The Restless.
Robert Palmer Watkins
Robert Palmer Watkins
Jora Frantzis
Robert Palmer Watkins: Actor and musician Robert Palmer Watkins (Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital) chatted with Digital Journal about his acting and music career, as well as his charity work.
Ryan Ashton
Ryan Ashton
supplied Ryan Ashton publicity photo
Ryan Ashton: Actor Ryan Ashton spoke to Digital Journal about his 2018 Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series" for his role as Zack Stinnett on The Young and The Restless.
Steve Burton
Steve Burton
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Steve Burton: Emmy winner Steve Burton (Jason Morgan on General Hospital) spoke to Digital Journal about his fan events in New York and his 2017 Emmy win for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" for playing Dylan McAvoy on The Young and The Restless.
William deVry of General Hospital
William deVry of "General Hospital"
Courtesy of ABC, Craig Sjodin
William deVry: Emmy-nominated actor William deVry spoke to Digital Journal about his fan events, and his charity work with such causes as the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Male, Actor, Daytime, Emmy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Greenland's rapid ice melt rate continues — even in winter
India to send three-person crew on landmark space mission
Vancouver finally gets its first private licensed cannabis store
Historic UK music retailer HMV collapses due to digital surge
Protest mars Wild Oats XI record Sydney-Hobart race win
Review: Adam Lambert and Cyndi Lauper shine on 'I Got You Babe' Cher duet Special
Perovskite solar cells will make solar panels much more efficient
Trump says build US-Mexico wall or he'll seal border
Boat carrying over 300 migrants rescued off Libya docks in Spain
Op-Ed: Andrea Bocelli puts on best live concert by a male artist in 2018