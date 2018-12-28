Don Diamont
: Veteran actor Don Diamont
, who plays Bill Spencer, Jr. on The Bold and The Beautiful
, chatted with Digital Journal about his new book, My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other
.
Greg Vaughan
Greg Vaughan
Chris Haston, NBC
: Actor Greg Vaughan chatted with Digital Journal
about his 2018 Emmy win for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" for playing Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives
.
Jacob Young
Jacob Young
Cliff Lipson, CBS
: Emmy winner Jacob Young (Rick Forrester) from The Bold and The Beautiful
chatted with Digital Journal
about his latest music and acting projects.
Jordi Vilasuso
Jordi Vilasuso
Sonja Flemming, CBS
: Emmy winner Jordi Vilasuso chatted with Digital Journal
about his new thriller, Clyde Cooper, and his role on The Young and The Restless
.
Josh Swickard
Josh Swickard
ABC, Craig Sjodin
: General Hospital
actor Josh Swickard (who plays Detective Harrison Chase) spoke to Digital Journal
about his work on the ABC daytime drama, as well as philanthropy and technology.
Maurice Benard
Maurice Benard
ABC, Craig Sjodin
: Emmy winner Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital
) opened up to Digital Journal
about his 25-year anniversary on the show and the fan events in New York.
Michael Easton
Michael Easton
Wikimedia Commons
: Michael Easton chatted about his 2018 Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series
" and the digital transformation of the entertainment business.
Peter Bergman
Peter Bergman
Robert Voets
: Veteran actor Peter Bergman spoke to Digital Journal about his 2018 Emmy nomination
, and his portrayal of Jack Abbott on The Young and The Restless
.
Robert Palmer Watkins
Robert Palmer Watkins
Jora Frantzis
: Actor and musician Robert Palmer Watkins (Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital
) chatted with Digital Journal
about his acting and music career, as well as his charity work.
Ryan Ashton
Ryan Ashton
supplied Ryan Ashton publicity photo
: Actor Ryan Ashton spoke to Digital Journal about his 2018 Emmy nomination
for "Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series" for his role as Zack Stinnett on The Young and The Restless
.
Steve Burton
Steve Burton
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
: Emmy winner Steve Burton (Jason Morgan on General Hospital
) spoke to Digital Journal
about his fan events in New York and his 2017 Emmy win for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" for playing Dylan McAvoy on The Young and The Restless
.
William deVry
William deVry of "General Hospital"
Courtesy of ABC, Craig Sjodin
: Emmy-nominated actor William deVry spoke to Digital Journal
about his fan events, and his charity work with such causes as the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
.