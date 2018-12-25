Camryn Grimes
: Camryn Grimes won the 2018 Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her work on The Young and The Restless
. She spoke to Digital Journal
about her latest Emmy win and her character, Mariah Copeland.
Eden McCoy
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
: Teen actress Eden McCoy chatted with Digital Journal
about the upcoming "Carlys World" events in New York, as well as her portrayal of Josslyn on General Hospital
.
Genie Francis
Jeff Katz, Photo courtesy of Nutrisystem
: Veteran actress Genie Francis chatted with Digital Journal
about her work with Nutrisystem, as well as her return on General Hospital
as Laura Spencer.
Jacklyn Zeman
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
: Jacklyn "Jackie" Zeman spoke to Digital Journal
about the "Legends of General Hospital" events in New York this past November.
Kate Linder
: Veteran actress Kate Linder, best known as Esther Valentine on The Young and The Restless
, chatted with Digital Journal
about her new film, Dead Love
.
Lynn Herring
Lynn Herring at The Nurses Ball
ABC, Todd Wawrychuk
: Two-time Emmy-nominated actress Lynn Herring spoke to Digital Journal
about The Nurses Ball and the "Legends of General Hospital" events in New York, which took place in November.
Marci Miller
Chris Haston, NBC
: Emmy-nominated actress Marci Miller formerly played Abigail Deveraux on Days of Our Lives
. She chatted with Digital Journal
about her latest endeavors, and the digital transformation of the entertainment business.
Tracey Bregman
Lisa Boyle
: Emmy award-winning actress Tracey Bregman chatted with Digital Journal
early in 2018 about her 35-year anniversary on The Young and The Restless
.