article imageOp-Ed: Top female daytime interviews of 2018

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Entertainment
Digital Journal has compiled its list of top interviews of 2018 with well-known American daytime actresses, which include Emmy-nominated and Emmy award-winning performers.
Camryn Grimes: Camryn Grimes won the 2018 Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her work on The Young and The Restless. She spoke to Digital Journal about her latest Emmy win and her character, Mariah Copeland.
Eden McCoy
Eden McCoy
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Eden McCoy: Teen actress Eden McCoy chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming "Carlys World" events in New York, as well as her portrayal of Josslyn on General Hospital.
Genie Francis
Genie Francis
Jeff Katz, Photo courtesy of Nutrisystem
Genie Francis: Veteran actress Genie Francis chatted with Digital Journal about her work with Nutrisystem, as well as her return on General Hospital as Laura Spencer.
Jacklyn Zeman
Jacklyn Zeman
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Jacklyn Zeman: Jacklyn "Jackie" Zeman spoke to Digital Journal about the "Legends of General Hospital" events in New York this past November.
Kate Linder
Kate Linder
Charles Bush
Kate Linder: Veteran actress Kate Linder, best known as Esther Valentine on The Young and The Restless, chatted with Digital Journal about her new film, Dead Love.
Lynn Herring at The Nurses Ball
Lynn Herring at The Nurses Ball
ABC, Todd Wawrychuk
Lynn Herring: Two-time Emmy-nominated actress Lynn Herring spoke to Digital Journal about The Nurses Ball and the "Legends of General Hospital" events in New York, which took place in November.
Marci Miller
Marci Miller
Chris Haston, NBC
Marci Miller: Emmy-nominated actress Marci Miller formerly played Abigail Deveraux on Days of Our Lives. She chatted with Digital Journal about her latest endeavors, and the digital transformation of the entertainment business.
Tracey Bregman
Tracey Bregman
Lisa Boyle
Tracey Bregman: Emmy award-winning actress Tracey Bregman chatted with Digital Journal early in 2018 about her 35-year anniversary on The Young and The Restless.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
