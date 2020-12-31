By By Markos Papadatos 20 hours ago in Entertainment 2020 was a great year for newcomers in the daytime drama world. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos ranks his picks for the "Top 5 Soap Opera Newcomers of 2020." No. 5. He has taken over the role of Lucas Jones in General Hospital. His most recent scenes as Lucas opposite Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly (Laura Wright) about baby Wiley were moving and heartwarming. Actor Matt Trudeau Joshua Albanese At No. 4 is Screenshot of Tamara Braun and Mike Manning in 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Photo Courtesy of NBC, 'Days of Our Lives' Australian actress No. 3 as the new Claire Brady in Days of Our Lives. With Durant, the character has had a reset, and she brings a sense of humility, grace, and simplicity to Claire, which is quite refreshing. Isabel Durant Isabel Durant Tanner Novlan comes at No. 2, who plays the role of Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan on The Bold and The Beautiful. He is a pleasant and charming doctor, who is the new love interest of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Due to his kind-hearted nature, and perennial ability to be the voice of reason, he is the character that the audience wants to root for. Actor Tanner Novlan of 'The Bold and The Beautiful' David Pfiel, Courtesy of Bell-Philip TV Prods., Inc When all is said and done, Delon de Metz comes in at No. 1, who portrays Zende Forrester in The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS. Delon de Metz has made the character Zende his own from the very moment he stepped his foot into this role. Zende is ambitious, vivacious, and badass, and he is in good hands, de Metz' hands. Actor Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester Dominguez in 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Gilles Toucas, Bell-Phillip TV Matt Trudeau comes in at. He has taken over the role of Lucas Jones in General Hospital. His most recent scenes as Lucas opposite Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly (Laura Wright) about baby Wiley were moving and heartwarming.Atis Mike Manning , who plays Charlie Dale in Days of Our Lives. Charlie initially appeared innocent when he first came to Salem, but proved that looks can be deceiving and that he had a dark and deep backstory.Australian actress Isabel Durant comes in atas the new Claire Brady in Days of Our Lives. With Durant, the character has had a reset, and she brings a sense of humility, grace, and simplicity to Claire, which is quite refreshing.Tanner Novlan comes at, who plays the role of Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan on The Bold and The Beautiful. He is a pleasant and charming doctor, who is the new love interest of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Due to his kind-hearted nature, and perennial ability to be the voice of reason, he is the character that the audience wants to root for.When all is said and done, Delon de Metz comes in at, who portrays Zende Forrester in The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS. Delon de Metz has made the character Zende his own from the very moment he stepped his foot into this role. Zende is ambitious, vivacious, and badass, and he is in good hands, de Metz' hands. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Daytime, Drama, Newcomers, Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful Daytime Drama Newcomers Tanner Novlan The Bold and the Bea...