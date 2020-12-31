Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Top 5 Newcomers of 2020 in the daytime drama world

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     20 hours ago in Entertainment
2020 was a great year for newcomers in the daytime drama world. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos ranks his picks for the "Top 5 Soap Opera Newcomers of 2020."
Matt Trudeau comes in at No. 5. He has taken over the role of Lucas Jones in General Hospital. His most recent scenes as Lucas opposite Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly (Laura Wright) about baby Wiley were moving and heartwarming.
Actor Matt Trudeau
Actor Matt Trudeau
Joshua Albanese
At No. 4 is Mike Manning, who plays Charlie Dale in Days of Our Lives. Charlie initially appeared innocent when he first came to Salem, but proved that looks can be deceiving and that he had a dark and deep backstory.
Screenshot of Tamara Braun and Mike Manning in Days of Our Lives on NBC
Screenshot of Tamara Braun and Mike Manning in 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC
Photo Courtesy of NBC, 'Days of Our Lives'
Australian actress Isabel Durant comes in at No. 3 as the new Claire Brady in Days of Our Lives. With Durant, the character has had a reset, and she brings a sense of humility, grace, and simplicity to Claire, which is quite refreshing.
Isabel Durant
Isabel Durant
Isabel Durant
Tanner Novlan comes at No. 2, who plays the role of Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan on The Bold and The Beautiful. He is a pleasant and charming doctor, who is the new love interest of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Due to his kind-hearted nature, and perennial ability to be the voice of reason, he is the character that the audience wants to root for.
Actor Tanner Novlan of The Bold and The Beautiful
Actor Tanner Novlan of 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
David Pfiel, Courtesy of Bell-Philip TV Prods., Inc
When all is said and done, Delon de Metz comes in at No. 1, who portrays Zende Forrester in The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS. Delon de Metz has made the character Zende his own from the very moment he stepped his foot into this role. Zende is ambitious, vivacious, and badass, and he is in good hands, de Metz' hands.
Actor Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester Dominguez in The Bold and The Beautiful
Actor Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester Dominguez in 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
Gilles Toucas, Bell-Phillip TV
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Daytime, Drama, Newcomers, Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Yes, 2020 has been a very tough year, but we have had worse
In late Trump salvo, US rejects UN budget over Israel, Iran
Spain, UK agree 11th-hour border deal for Gibraltar
Op-Ed: Gregory Zarian has an incredible 2020 in the entertainment world
Teachers and lion tamers get same wage under Cuban reform
Biden picks hawkish Kathleen Hicks for high Pentagon job
Brexit becomes reality as UK quits EU single market
The Bavarian town where US troops are life and soul
All quiet on cross-Channel front as new era opens in Dover
New York stock exchange delists Chinese telecoms firms