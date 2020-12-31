Matt Trudeau
comes in at No. 5
. He has taken over the role of Lucas Jones in General Hospital
. His most recent scenes as Lucas opposite Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly (Laura Wright) about baby Wiley were moving and heartwarming.
Actor Matt Trudeau
Joshua Albanese
At No. 4
is Mike Manning
, who plays Charlie Dale in Days of Our Lives
. Charlie initially appeared innocent when he first came to Salem, but proved that looks can be deceiving and that he had a dark and deep backstory.
Screenshot of Tamara Braun and Mike Manning in 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC
Photo Courtesy of NBC, 'Days of Our Lives'
Australian actress Isabel Durant
comes in at No. 3
as the new Claire Brady in Days of Our Lives
. With Durant, the character has had a reset, and she brings a sense of humility, grace, and simplicity to Claire, which is quite refreshing.
Isabel Durant
Isabel Durant
Tanner Novlan comes at No. 2
, who plays the role of Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan on The Bold and The Beautiful
. He is a pleasant and charming doctor, who is the new love interest of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Due to his kind-hearted nature, and perennial ability to be the voice of reason, he is the character that the audience wants to root for.
Actor Tanner Novlan of 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
David Pfiel, Courtesy of Bell-Philip TV Prods., Inc
When all is said and done, Delon de Metz comes in at No. 1
, who portrays Zende Forrester in The Bold and The Beautiful
on CBS. Delon de Metz has made the character Zende his own from the very moment he stepped his foot into this role. Zende is ambitious, vivacious, and badass, and he is in good hands, de Metz' hands.
Actor Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester Dominguez in 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
Gilles Toucas, Bell-Phillip TV