By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment With 2020 nearing the end, Digital Journal lists its Top 5 indie digital comedy series, which are worth checking out during the quarantine. Before We Go: Before We Go is a witty and entertaining digital comedy series that is written and directed by René Ashton. Emmy-nominated actress Lee Garlington knocks it out of the ballpark as Elsee. FabUless: FabUless is created by Victor Albaum, who also stars in it, and it's a "pleasant" comedy series on YouTube. It is also available for streaming on Seeka TV. F#cking 40: In F#cking 40, showrunner Bill Caco and the cast deliver in this delightful digital comedy series that pokes fun at middle age. Indoor Boys: Indoor Boys was created by co-stars Wesley Taylor (Luke) and Alex Wyse (Nate). It earned 15 Indie Series Award nominations in 2020, and it took home six awards. In addition, Veanne Cox garnered an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series." Poor Us: Poor Us was hailed as "hysterical" by Digital Journal, and rightfully so. Jeremy Dozier stars as Tanner Maxwell, and he wrote and produced this digital series. It tells the story of two gay fraternal twin brothers (Dozier as Tanner, and Matthew Bunker as Max) who are "cut off" by their rich father, Frank, (Dave Huber) for the foolish choices they've made in their lives.