Digital Journal ranks its Top 10 actor interviews of 2017, which includes stars in television and film. These are arranged in no particular order.

Heather Tom: Emmy-winning actress Heather Tom chatted with Joshua Morrow Monty Brinton, CBS Joshua Morrow: Emmy-nominated actor Joshua Morrow chatted with Patrika Darbo The Bold and The Beautiful Patrika Darbo: Veteran actress Patrika Darbo chatted with Scott Clifton Scott Clifton publicity photo Scott Clifton: Emmy-winning actor Scott Clifton (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actor") chatted with Lois Robbins Taylor Jewell Lois Robbins: TV and soap actress Lois Robbins spoke with Pierson Fode Courtesy of The Bold and The Beautiful Pierson Fode: Emmy-nominated actor Pierson Fode, formerly of The Bold and The Beautiful, chatted with Gina Tognoni Monty Brinton, CBS Photo Gina Tognoni: Emmy-winning actress Gina Tognoni (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actress"), chatted with Digital Journal about her Emmy win for playing Phyllis Summers on The Young and The Restless. Barry Watson Barry Watson supplied photo Barry Watson: A former 7th Heaven actor, Barry Watson Actor Jo Weil Laura Desantis-Olsson Jo Weil: German actor Jo Weil Lee Rumohr Lee Rumohr Lee Rumohr: Canadian actor Lee Rumohr chatted with : Emmy-winning actress Heather Tom chatted with Digital Journal about her role as Katie Logan on The Bold and The Beautiful.: Emmy-nominated actor Joshua Morrow chatted with Digital Journal about his tenure on The Young and The Restless and his family life.: Veteran actress Patrika Darbo chatted with Digital Journal about her role as Shirley Spectra in The Bold and The Beautiful.: Emmy-winning actor Scott Clifton (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actor") chatted with Digital Journal about his portrayal of Liam Spencer on The Bold and The Beautiful.: TV and soap actress Lois Robbins spoke with Digital Journal about her new play "L.O.V.E.R." and her experience on such soap operas as One Life to Live, Ryan's Hope and All My Children.: Emmy-nominated actor Pierson Fode, formerly of The Bold and The Beautiful, chatted with Digital Journal about his experience on the soap, and his plans for the future.: Emmy-winning actress Gina Tognoni (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actress"), chatted with Digital Journal about her Emmy win for playing Phyllis Summers on The Young and The Restless.: A former 7th Heaven actor, Barry Watson chatted about his new original series Date My Dad.: German actor Jo Weil chatted about the success of his films Lula and Sodom. Weil also discussed the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.: Canadian actor Lee Rumohr chatted with Digital Journal about being on Supernatural and fatherhood, where he opened up about being a dad to his son, Easton.

