: Emmy-winning actress Heather Tom chatted with Digital Journal about her role as Katie Logan on The Bold and The Beautiful.: Emmy-nominated actor Joshua Morrow chatted with Digital Journal about his tenure on The Young and The Restless and his family life.: Veteran actress Patrika Darbo chatted with Digital Journal about her role as Shirley Spectra in The Bold and The Beautiful.: Emmy-winning actor Scott Clifton (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actor") chatted with Digital Journal about his portrayal of Liam Spencer on The Bold and The Beautiful.: TV and soap actress Lois Robbins spoke with Digital Journal about her new play "L.O.V.E.R." and her experience on such soap operas as One Life to Live, Ryan's Hope and All My Children.: Emmy-nominated actor Pierson Fode, formerly of The Bold and The Beautiful, chatted with Digital Journal about his experience on the soap, and his plans for the future.: Emmy-winning actress Gina Tognoni (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actress"), chatted with Digital Journal about her Emmy win for playing Phyllis Summers on The Young and The Restless.: A former 7th Heaven actor, Barry Watson chatted about his new original series Date My Dad.: German actor Jo Weil chatted about the success of his films Lula and Sodom. Weil also discussed the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.: Canadian actor Lee Rumohr chatted with Digital Journal about being on Supernatural and fatherhood, where he opened up about being a dad to his son, Easton.