Heather Tom
: Emmy-winning actress Heather Tom chatted with Digital Journal
about her role as Katie Logan on The Bold and The Beautiful
.
Joshua Morrow
Monty Brinton, CBS
: Emmy-nominated actor Joshua Morrow chatted with Digital Journal
about his tenure on The Young and The Restless
and his family life.
Patrika Darbo
The Bold and The Beautiful
: Veteran actress Patrika Darbo chatted with Digital Journal
about her role as Shirley Spectra in The Bold and The Beautiful
.
Scott Clifton
Scott Clifton publicity photo
: Emmy-winning actor Scott Clifton (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actor") chatted with Digital Journal
about his portrayal of Liam Spencer on The Bold and The Beautiful
.
Lois Robbins
Taylor Jewell
: TV and soap actress Lois Robbins spoke with Digital Journal
about her new play "L.O.V.E.R." and her experience on such soap operas as One Life to Live
, Ryan's Hope
and All My Children
.
Pierson Fode
Courtesy of The Bold and The Beautiful
: Emmy-nominated actor Pierson Fode, formerly of The Bold and The Beautiful
, chatted with Digital Journal
about his experience on the soap, and his plans for the future.
Gina Tognoni
Monty Brinton, CBS Photo
: Emmy-winning actress Gina Tognoni (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actress"), chatted with Digital Journal about her Emmy win for playing Phyllis Summers on The Young and The Restless
.
Barry Watson
Barry Watson supplied photo
: A former 7th Heaven
actor, Barry Watson chatted
about his new original series Date My Dad
.
Jo Weil
Actor Jo Weil
Laura Desantis-Olsson
: German actor Jo Weil chatted
about the success of his films Lula
and Sodom
. Weil also discussed the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.
Lee Rumohr
: Canadian actor Lee Rumohr chatted with Digital Journal
about being on Supernatural
and fatherhood, where he opened up about being a dad to his son, Easton.