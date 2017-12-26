Email
article imageOp-Ed: Top 10 actor interviews of 2017

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Digital Journal ranks its Top 10 actor interviews of 2017, which includes stars in television and film. These are arranged in no particular order.
Heather Tom: Emmy-winning actress Heather Tom chatted with Digital Journal about her role as Katie Logan on The Bold and The Beautiful.
Joshua Morrow
Joshua Morrow
Monty Brinton, CBS
Joshua Morrow: Emmy-nominated actor Joshua Morrow chatted with Digital Journal about his tenure on The Young and The Restless and his family life.
Patrika Darbo
Patrika Darbo
The Bold and The Beautiful
Patrika Darbo: Veteran actress Patrika Darbo chatted with Digital Journal about her role as Shirley Spectra in The Bold and The Beautiful.
Scott Clifton
Scott Clifton
Scott Clifton publicity photo
Scott Clifton: Emmy-winning actor Scott Clifton (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actor") chatted with Digital Journal about his portrayal of Liam Spencer on The Bold and The Beautiful.
Lois Robbins
Lois Robbins
Taylor Jewell
Lois Robbins: TV and soap actress Lois Robbins spoke with Digital Journal about her new play "L.O.V.E.R." and her experience on such soap operas as One Life to Live, Ryan's Hope and All My Children.
Pierson Fode
Pierson Fode
Courtesy of The Bold and The Beautiful
Pierson Fode: Emmy-nominated actor Pierson Fode, formerly of The Bold and The Beautiful, chatted with Digital Journal about his experience on the soap, and his plans for the future.
Gina Tognoni
Gina Tognoni
Monty Brinton, CBS Photo
Gina Tognoni: Emmy-winning actress Gina Tognoni (2017, "Outstanding Lead Actress"), chatted with Digital Journal about her Emmy win for playing Phyllis Summers on The Young and The Restless.
Barry Watson
Barry Watson
Barry Watson supplied photo
Barry Watson: A former 7th Heaven actor, Barry Watson chatted about his new original series Date My Dad.
Actor Jo Weil
Actor Jo Weil
Laura Desantis-Olsson
Jo Weil: German actor Jo Weil chatted about the success of his films Lula and Sodom. Weil also discussed the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.
Lee Rumohr
Lee Rumohr
Lee Rumohr
Lee Rumohr: Canadian actor Lee Rumohr chatted with Digital Journal about being on Supernatural and fatherhood, where he opened up about being a dad to his son, Easton.
More about Actor, Television, The Bold and the Beautiful, The young and the restless
 
