The show Studio City
earned eight Daytime Emmy nominations last year in the digital acting categories, and rightfully so. It deserves the same amount of nods this year, if not more.
Timothy Woodward Jr.
does a solid job directing Sean Kanan, Carolyn Hennesy
, Tristan Rogers, Sarah Joy Brown, Philip Bruenn
, Anna Maria Horsford
, and the rest of the cast in these five new episodes, and deserves to be recognized for that by the Television Academy.
Particularly impressive about these five new episodes is that they were filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic under strict protocols and guidelines, so kudos to Woodward Jr. and the co-creators Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli for making it all work.
The five new episodes of Studio City
are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
.