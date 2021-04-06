Email
article imageOp-Ed: Timothy Woodward Jr. deserves 2021 Emmy nod for 'Studio City'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Entertainment
Timothy Woodward Jr. deserves a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for directing the five new episodes of "Studio City." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The show Studio City earned eight Daytime Emmy nominations last year in the digital acting categories, and rightfully so. It deserves the same amount of nods this year, if not more.
Timothy Woodward Jr. does a solid job directing Sean Kanan, Carolyn Hennesy, Tristan Rogers, Sarah Joy Brown, Philip Bruenn, Anna Maria Horsford, and the rest of the cast in these five new episodes, and deserves to be recognized for that by the Television Academy.
Particularly impressive about these five new episodes is that they were filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic under strict protocols and guidelines, so kudos to Woodward Jr. and the co-creators Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli for making it all work.
The five new episodes of Studio City are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
