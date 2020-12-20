Particularly impressive about this refreshing show is that it is a transmedia RPG superhero series with cinematic segments, audience participation, and Twitch extensions, which features some popular names from Power Rangers HyperForce
. It was created by Melissa Flores and Meghan Camarena, and it was subsequently developed by Shelby Grace, Mika Midgett, Aabria Iyengar, Flores, and Camarena. There is something in it for everybody, and it is a breath of fresh air.
It is innovative, engaging, and stimulating. The talented cast members of The Unleashed
include Meghan "Strawburry17" Camarena (Phee), Shelby Grace (Charlie), Mika Midgett (Mara), Mike Bow (Daniel), Christopher Sean (Dante), and Game Manager Aabria Iyengar.
is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners giant two thumbs up. The audience participation is a real treat and it helps create an interesting and vivacious dynamic for both the characters and the viewers. This unique online community is extremely supportive and provides a safe haven for its audience members, and it fosters harmony among all. It truly helps provide an escape during the trying times that the world is going through during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopefully, after the commercial success of the first eight episodes in the series, there will be a lot more from the cast and creators of The Unleashed
in the future. It has definitely helped revolutionize the entertainment industry during the final quarter of 2020.
Earlier this month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with the writer, Melissa Flores, and the cast members of The Unleashed
For more information on The Unleashed
, check out the series on Twitch
