Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: 'The Guardian Project' docuseries is the 'One to Watch in 2021'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"The Guardian Project" by actor Mark Pellegrino ("Supernatural") and Internet attorney Andrew Rossow is the "One to Watch in 2021." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This reality docuseries was officially funded via Kickstarter. They will create a reality series that not only exposes online bullying and libels but it also offers community solutions and justice for the victims. It is very timely, significant and relevant, especially in the digital age.
The Guardian Project is a multi-tiered attack on the epidemic problem of online bullying and viral defamation that takes place through libel and slander. Both Rossow and Pellegrino have their own stories and personal experiences with online bullying and harassment, which were the inspiration for this project.
Internet attorney Andrew Rossow
Internet attorney Andrew Rossow
Amaris Mendoza Photography
To learn more about The Guardian Project, check out its Instagram page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Andrew Rossow and Mark Pellegrino about The Guardian Project.
Actor Mark Pellegrino of Supernatural series
Actor Mark Pellegrino of 'Supernatural' series
Bjoern Kommerell
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about the guardian project, Mark Pellegrino, Actor, Andrew Rossow
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
#MeToo moment in Greece as Olympic star reveals sex abuse
Iran deal architect among veterans named for Biden State Department
Mia Topalian talks about 'The Nanny Murders' on Lifetime Special
Students are focusing on mental health challenges in 2021
Uganda's Museveni extends 35-year rule with disputed election win
Trump administration seals legacy with 13 federal executions
Out-of-control Australian bushfire threatens Perth homes
Taliban praise continued US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Thousands of Honduran migrants U.S.—bound across Guatemala
Michael Teh talks 'Days of Our Lives,' playing Vincent, acting Special