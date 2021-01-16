"The Guardian Project" by actor Mark Pellegrino ("Supernatural") and Internet attorney Andrew Rossow is the "One to Watch in 2021." Digital Journal has the scoop.

The Guardian Project is a multi-tiered attack on the epidemic problem of online bullying and viral defamation that takes place through libel and slander. Both Rossow and Pellegrino have their own stories and personal experiences with online bullying and harassment, which were the inspiration for this project. This reality docuseries was officially funded via Kickstarter. They will create a reality series that not only exposes online bullying and libels but it also offers community solutions and justice for the victims. It is very timely, significant and relevant, especially in the digital age. To learn more about The Guardian Project, check out its Instagram page. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Andrew Rossow and Mark Pellegrino about The Guardian Project.

