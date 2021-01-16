This reality docuseries was officially funded via Kickstarter
. They will create a reality series that not only exposes online bullying and libels but it also offers community solutions and justice for the victims. It is very timely, significant and relevant, especially in the digital age.
The Guardian Project
is a multi-tiered attack on the epidemic problem of online bullying and viral defamation that takes place through libel and slander. Both Rossow and Pellegrino
have their own stories and personal experiences with online bullying and harassment, which were the inspiration for this project.
Internet attorney Andrew Rossow
Actor Mark Pellegrino of 'Supernatural' series
