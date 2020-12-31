By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Entertainment With 2020 nearing an end, the 19-time Emmy award-winning series "The Bay" is the best digital drama series of 2020. Season 6 was utterly explosive. It was one of the first shows to resume production this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 6 was one of the best yet, if not its greatest season to date. There were many stand-out and impressive acting performances, and the audience was in for quite the wild ride. Each episode this season was longer (over 30 minutes in duration) and the storylines were darker and more intense. They dealt with culturally and socially important relevant issues such as the Coronavirus pandemic, police brutality, and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Potent storytelling at its finest. Season 6 garners an A rating. Well done. Kristos Andrews and Tristan Rogers in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with lead actor Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment The Bay is available for streaming on Instagram The Bay, created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, took home four 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, which included wins for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Directing Team."It was one of the first shows to resume production this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 6 was one of the best yet, if not its greatest season to date. There were many stand-out and impressive acting performances, and the audience was in for quite the wild ride.Each episode this season was longer (over 30 minutes in duration) and the storylines were darker and more intense. They dealt with culturally and socially important relevant issues such as the Coronavirus pandemic, police brutality, and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Potent storytelling at its finest. Season 6 garners an A rating. Well done.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with lead actor Kristos Andrews about playing twin characters (Pete Garrett and Adam Kenway).The Bay is available for streaming on Popstar! TV thebaytheseries) This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about The Bay, Digital, Drama, Series The Bay Digital Drama Series