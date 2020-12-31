The Bay
, created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, took home four 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, which included wins for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Directing Team."
It was one of the first shows to resume production this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 6 was one of the best yet, if not its greatest season to date. There were many stand-out and impressive acting performances, and the audience was in for quite the wild ride.
Each episode this season was longer (over 30 minutes in duration) and the storylines were darker and more intense. They dealt with culturally and socially important relevant issues such as the Coronavirus pandemic, police brutality, and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Potent storytelling at its finest. Season 6 garners an A rating. Well done.
Kristos Andrews and Tristan Rogers in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with lead actor Kristos Andrews
about playing twin characters (Pete Garrett and Adam Kenway).
The Bay
Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
is available for streaming on Popstar! TV
.
Instagram