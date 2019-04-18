By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment "The Bay" on Amazon Prime has taken the entertainment industry by storm over the last few years, and rightfully so. It has won multiple Emmy Awards along the way, and it finds itself vying for seven more accolades next month. Gregori J. Martin, executive producer of "The Bay" Wikimedia Commons Just when one thought that The Bay could not top its third season (with the intense courtroom scenes and all the subsequent drama that transpired), the cast, directors, and producers were able to outdo themselves in the fourth season. The storylines have gotten more interesting, complex and they allow the actors to flex their acting muscles. The Bay is one of those shows that viewers instantly more once they have seen all of the available episodes, as they anxiously await for more. Kudos to executive producer, head writer and director Gregori J. Martin for his brilliant writing, directing and producing, as well as to Wendy Riche for her exceptional story editing and producing. Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow Bjoern Kommerell Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews from 'The Bay' Erik Johnson Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) and Celeste Fianna (Tamara Garrett) in "The Bay" LANY Entertainment In addition, Sean Patrick Flanery John Schell For all of these reasons and more, The Bay deserves to triumph at the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards. They have set the standards high for all of the digital dramas out there, and the content on The Bay continues to be strong and fresh. To learn more about The Bay, check out its Read More: Digital Journal chatted with This year, The Bay has been nominated for seven of the digital drama categories of the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards, which include nods in such prestigious categories as "Outstanding Digital Writing Team," "Outstanding Digital Directing Team," and "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."Just when one thought that The Bay could not top its third season (with the intense courtroom scenes and all the subsequent drama that transpired), the cast, directors, and producers were able to outdo themselves in the fourth season. The storylines have gotten more interesting, complex and they allow the actors to flex their acting muscles. The Bay is one of those shows that viewers instantly more once they have seen all of the available episodes, as they anxiously await for more.Kudos to executive producer, head writer and director Gregori J. Martin for his brilliant writing, directing and producing, as well as to Wendy Riche for her exceptional story editing and producing. Jade Harlow and Kristos Andrews have been consistently excellent in their roles as Lianna Ramos and Pete Garrett and they ought to win the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards for "Lead Actress" and "Lead Actor" respectively. The way that Kristos Andrews is able to tackle subtle and dramatic scenes with equal ease and charisma is quite impressive. Brandon Beemer has delivered Emmy-worthy performances for the past two years as Evan Blackwell on The Bay, and hopefully, this will be the year that Beemer finally gets his due, as his acting work is quite superb.In addition, Sean Patrick Flanery is a revelation as Ty Garrett in his cameo appearance in the fourth season, where he comes to a startling realization about his son, Daniel Garrett (played by Eric Nelsen).For all of these reasons and more, The Bay deserves to triumph at the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards. They have set the standards high for all of the digital dramas out there, and the content on The Bay continues to be strong and fresh.To learn more about The Bay, check out its official website : Digital Journal chatted with Gregori J. Martin , executive producer, writer, and director of The Bay. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about The Bay, Daytime, Emmy, Awards, amazon prime The Bay Daytime Emmy Awards amazon prime