This year, The Bay
has been nominated for seven of the digital drama categories of the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards, which include nods in such prestigious categories as "Outstanding Digital Writing Team," "Outstanding Digital Directing Team," and "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
Gregori J. Martin, executive producer of "The Bay"
Wikimedia Commons
Just when one thought that The Bay
could not top its third season (with the intense courtroom scenes and all the subsequent drama that transpired), the cast, directors, and producers were able to outdo themselves in the fourth season. The storylines have gotten more interesting, complex and they allow the actors to flex their acting muscles. The Bay
is one of those shows that viewers instantly more once they have seen all of the available episodes, as they anxiously await for more.
Kudos to executive producer, head writer and director Gregori J. Martin for his brilliant writing, directing and producing, as well as to Wendy Riche for her exceptional story editing and producing.
Jade Harlow
Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow
Bjoern Kommerell
and Kristos Andrews
have been consistently excellent in their roles as Lianna Ramos and Pete Garrett and they ought to win the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards for "Lead Actress" and "Lead Actor" respectively. The way that Kristos Andrews is able to tackle subtle and dramatic scenes with equal ease and charisma is quite impressive.
Brandon Beemer
Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews from 'The Bay'
Erik Johnson
has delivered Emmy-worthy performances for the past two years as Evan Blackwell on The Bay
, and hopefully, this will be the year that Beemer finally gets his due, as his acting work is quite superb.
Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) and Celeste Fianna (Tamara Garrett) in "The Bay"
LANY Entertainment
In addition, Sean Patrick Flanery
is a revelation as Ty Garrett in his cameo appearance in the fourth season, where he comes to a startling realization about his son, Daniel Garrett (played by Eric Nelsen).
Sean Patrick Flanery
John Schell
For all of these reasons and more, The Bay
deserves to triumph at the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards. They have set the standards high for all of the digital dramas out there, and the content on The Bay
continues to be strong and fresh.
To learn more about The Bay
, check out its official website
.
Read More
: Digital Journal chatted with Gregori J. Martin
, executive producer, writer, and director of The Bay
.