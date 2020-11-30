"The Amityville Harvest," released via Lionsgate, is one of the best horror films of 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The Amityville Harvest stars Sadie Katz as Christina, Paul Logan, and Kyle Lowder as Vincent Miller, who are mind-blowing in their roles, and a supporting cast that is also remarkable.
It was written and directed by Thomas J. Churchill. This edgy psychological thriller is recommended for fans of suspense, horror, mystery, and drama. The writing and direction were both solid and impressive. In this intense horror tale, a visit to a crumbling mansion became an odyssey into sheer terror. It has a haunting and eerie vibe to it. The audience will be in for a wild ride.
The Amityville Harvest garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. It is available on such digital platforms as Google Play, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.
Screenshot of Kyle Lowder in 'The Amityville Harvest' horror film
'The Amityville Harvest,' Lionsgate
