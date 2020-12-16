By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Tatjana Marjanovic is Emmy-worthy in the digital drama series "Purgatory" on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the scoop. Lisa is able to subvert all of the audience's expectations of her. She learns to grow and adapt from a pampered princess into a strong-willed and badass character that stands firmly on her ground, in an effort to survive. Tatjana Marjanovic and Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' Marjanovic's scenes with her luminous acting partner Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' Purgatory is available for streaming on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in digital series 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' She plays the character Lisa, and during the first season of the series, it was evident that her acting ran the gamut. She showed the vulnerable side of Lisa, as well as the bold and angry side, and most importantly, how she was also the voice of reason while the characters were all trapped in the cave.Lisa is able to subvert all of the audience's expectations of her. She learns to grow and adapt from a pampered princess into a strong-willed and badass character that stands firmly on her ground, in an effort to survive.Marjanovic's scenes with her luminous acting partner Erik Fellows (who played Bobby) stole the show this season, especially in episodes five to eight, and they also get viewers pumped up for the highly-anticipated Season 2 of Purgatory Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tatjana Marjanovic back in the summer of 2020. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Tatjana Marjanovic, Purgatory, Digital, Series Tatjana Marjanovic Purgatory Digital Series