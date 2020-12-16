She plays the character Lisa, and during the first season of the series, it was evident that her acting ran the gamut. She showed the vulnerable side of Lisa, as well as the bold and angry side, and most importantly, how she was also the voice of reason while the characters were all trapped in the cave.
Lisa is able to subvert all of the audience's expectations of her. She learns to grow and adapt from a pampered princess into a strong-willed and badass character that stands firmly on her ground, in an effort to survive.
Tatjana Marjanovic and Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory'
Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'
Marjanovic's scenes with her luminous acting partner Erik Fellows
(who played Bobby) stole the show this season, especially in episodes five to eight, and they also get viewers pumped up for the highly-anticipated Season 2 of Purgatory
.
Purgatory
Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in 'Purgatory'
Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'
is available for streaming on Popstar! TV
.
Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in digital series 'Purgatory'
Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'