Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Sean Patrick Flanery should win 'Outstanding Guest Actor' Emmy

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Entertainment
On Friday, May 3, the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
Sean Patrick Flanery is in the running for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his role as Ty Garrett on The Bay. Given the commercial success of the digital drama series and his intense scenes, Flanery should triumph as the winner.
Flanery's storyline is pure Emmy bait since he plays an estranged father who comes to a startling realization that his son, Daniel (played by Eric Nelsen), may be gay. The scene is moving, heartfelt and powerful, as both father and son bond over the subject of acceptance. His character is bad-ass, yet he is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions.
His character, Ty, in the first few episodes of season four is quite complex since he is all over the place, trying to reconcile with sister Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans) and trying to make amends with his son and two daughters.
In all honesty, Flanery's greatest competition in the "Outstanding Guest Performer" Emmy category is veteran television and stage actress Anita Gillette, who may emerge as the sentimental favorite, however, if The Bay sweeps the major categories tomorrow evening, Flanery may be a shoo-in as well.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Sean Patrick Flanery, The Bay, Emmy, ty garrett, mary beth evans
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Uruguayan beauty queen found dead in Mexico hotel room
Carrie Underwood kicks off 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360'
Pentagon expects China to add international military bases
The village that keeps rising from the volcanic ashes
Metals fraud leads to $700 million satellite failure
Presidental poll threatens crisis for North Macedonia ruling party
Review: Patti Smith rocks hard at Webster Hall in New York City Special
Maduro exhorts Venezuela military to fight 'any coup plotter'
Facebook bans conspiracy theorists, controversial black activist
Review: Madonna, Maluma and holograms rule the Billboard Music Awards Special