By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Entertainment On Friday, May 3, the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Flanery's storyline is pure Emmy bait since he plays an estranged father who comes to a startling realization that his son, Daniel (played by Eric Nelsen), may be gay. The scene is moving, heartfelt and powerful, as both father and son bond over the subject of acceptance. His character is bad-ass, yet he is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. His character, Ty, in the first few episodes of season four is quite complex since he is all over the place, trying to reconcile with sister Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans) and trying to make amends with his son and two daughters. In all honesty, Flanery's greatest competition in the "Outstanding Guest Performer" Emmy category is veteran television and stage actress Anita Gillette, who may emerge as the sentimental favorite, however, if The Bay sweeps the major categories tomorrow evening, Flanery may be a shoo-in as well. Sean Patrick Flanery is in the running for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his role as Ty Garrett on The Bay. Given the commercial success of the digital drama series and his intense scenes, Flanery should triumph as the winner. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com