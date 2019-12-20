Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Scott Clifton is the 'Male Performer of the Year' on the B&B

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Scott Clifton is this journalist's pick for "Male Performer of the Year" on "The Bold and The Beautiful."
With his powerful and moving storylines, Clifton has been killing it as Liam Spencer this year on this hit CBS daytime drama, The Bold and Beautiful.
In particular, Clifton delivered one of his most compelling and vulnerable career performances when he came to the realization that baby Phoebe is indeed Beth, in the show's famous baby reveal storyline this summer; moreover, the actual baby reunion with Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) was quite heartwarming. The audience couldn't help but sympathize with his character, and he proved what an incredible actor he is.
One should not be surprised if they see Scott Clifton's name in the lineup for the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series," since he will be very deserving of both the upcoming 2020 Emmy nod and the coveted Emmy win.
Compliments to the writers of the show for giving Clifton such well-written and high-quality scripts to work with. He is able to show many layers of Liam Spencer's character this year, and that resonated well with their viewers. He puts his heart in the role, and he serves as a great inspiration for all aspiring actors in the daytime world.
The Verdict
Overall, Scott Clifton deserves a standing ovation for a job well done this year, hence, he is this journalist's pick for "Male Performer of the Year" on The Bold and The Beautiful, which is one of the most popular soap operas in the world.
To learn more about actor Scott Clifton, follow him on Twitter.
For more information on The Bold and The Beautiful, check out the official CBS website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Scott Clifton, Performer, The Bold and the Beautiful, B&B, CBS
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Brilliant, multi-coloured candy with no additives? It’s here!
Review: Adam Lambert and Katie Kadan steal the show at 'The Voice' finale Special
Britain's new parliament votes on Johnson's Brexit deal
Op-Ed: Russia and China want UN to lift some sanctions on North Korea
Jerry Lee Lewis awarded Mississippi Country Music Trail marker
Review: ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ translates well to the musical stage Special
With Israel thaw, Hamas leader tours globe seeking support
Early trouble for Boeing Starliner on key space mission
Op-Ed: Forget impeachment — Trump takes aim at dishwashers that explode
In Brazil's pampas, a Triassic Park once flourished