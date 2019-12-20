With his powerful and moving storylines, Clifton has been killing it as Liam Spencer this year on this hit CBS daytime drama, The Bold and Beautiful
.
In particular, Clifton delivered one of his most compelling and vulnerable career performances when he came to the realization that baby Phoebe is indeed Beth, in the show's famous baby reveal
storyline this summer; moreover, the actual baby reunion
with Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) was quite heartwarming. The audience couldn't help but sympathize with his character, and he proved what an incredible actor he is.
One should not be surprised if they see Scott Clifton's name in the lineup for the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series," since he will be very deserving of both the upcoming 2020 Emmy nod and the coveted Emmy win.
Compliments to the writers of the show for giving Clifton such well-written and high-quality scripts to work with. He is able to show many layers of Liam Spencer's character this year, and that resonated well with their viewers. He puts his heart in the role, and he serves as a great inspiration for all aspiring actors in the daytime world.
The Verdict
Overall, Scott Clifton deserves a standing ovation for a job well done this year, hence, he is this journalist's pick for "Male Performer of the Year" on The Bold and The Beautiful
, which is one of the most popular soap operas in the world.
To learn more about actor Scott Clifton, follow him on Twitter
.
For more information on The Bold and The Beautiful
, check out the official CBS website
.