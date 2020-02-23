Acclaimed actress Sarah Joy Brown is Emmy-worthy in the new digital drama series "Studio City" on the streaming service Amazon Prime.

Studio City, created by Sean Kanan, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Brown stars as Laurie in the critically acclaimed series Studio City. Her balcony scene with her father, Doc (played by Tristan Rogers) is absolutely heartbreaking when he talks to her about his deteriorating health, and the audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Anybody who has ever been in a similar situation can relate to Brown's character. She truly knocks it out of the ballpark. While her mantel already holds three Daytime Emmy Awards, one should not be surprised if Brown will be adding more hardware in the near future. Her performance in Studio City is too powerful to be ignored. To learn more about the new digital drama series Studio City, check out its official homepage. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sarah Joy Brown about Studio City and being an actress in the digital age.

