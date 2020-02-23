Brown stars as Laurie in the critically acclaimed series Studio City
. Her balcony scene with her father, Doc (played by Tristan Rogers) is absolutely heartbreaking when he talks to her about his deteriorating health, and the audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Anybody who has ever been in a similar situation can relate to Brown's character. She truly knocks it out of the ballpark.
Studio City
, created by Sean Kanan
, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime
.
While her mantel already holds three Daytime Emmy Awards, one should not be surprised if Brown will be adding more hardware in the near future. Her performance in Studio City
is too powerful to be ignored.
To learn more about the new digital drama series Studio City
, check out its official homepage
.
