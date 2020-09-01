Op-Ed: Robert Scott Wilson is the 'Performer of August of 2020'

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Robert Scott Wilson was the "Performer of the Month" for August of 2020 for "Days of Our Lives" on NBC for his acting work as Ben Weston. Once he got fully brainwashed by Eve and Vincent, we see Ben taking Ciara to the same room where he murdered Paige many years back. He was able to capture the conscience of his character where he is battling the demons inside of him as he is told to strangle his beautiful bride Ciara. His scenes with Hope (Kristian Alfonso) that followed as she questioned him what he did to her daughter Ciara were convincing and remarkable. Robert Scott Wilson proves that he is one of the most underrated actors out there not only in Salem, where Days of Our Lives is set, but in the entire daytime community. David Proval and Robert Scott Wilson in 'Papa' Photo Courtesy of 'Papa' Speaking of powerhouse performances by Robert Scott Wilson, he also delivered a dynamic acting performance in the film Papa, which was written and directed by Dan Israely. The movie was described by Papa is available on This month, on Days of Our Lives, we saw his character Ben getting married to Ciara (Victoria Konefal), endure an explosion at the church, and subsequently getting tortured literally by Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Vincent (Michael Teh). It was quite the emotional roller coaster.Once he got fully brainwashed by Eve and Vincent, we see Ben taking Ciara to the same room where he murdered Paige many years back. He was able to capture the conscience of his character where he is battling the demons inside of him as he is told to strangle his beautiful bride Ciara. His scenes with Hope (Kristian Alfonso) that followed as she questioned him what he did to her daughter Ciara were convincing and remarkable.Robert Scott Wilson proves that he is one of the most underrated actors out there not only in Salem, where Days of Our Lives is set, but in the entire daytime community.Speaking of powerhouse performances by Robert Scott Wilson, he also delivered a dynamic acting performance in the film Papa, which was written and directed by Dan Israely. The movie was described by Digital Journal as "compelling" and "captivating," and rightfully so.Papa is available on Amazon Prime Video This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about robert scott wilson, ben weston, days of our lives, Nbc robert scott wilson ben weston days of our lives Nbc