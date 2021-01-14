By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Purgatory" on Popstar! TV is an Emmy-worthy digital drama series. It was filmed on location in a cave in Armenia. Digital Journal has the scoop. Actors This journalist is a firm believer that Purgatory is the "little engine that could," and rightfully so. It deserves to score multiple nods at the upcoming Emmy Awards. Purgatory is available for streaming on Instagram The series was co-written by Michael Caissie and Anahit Shahsuvary, and it was directed by Michael Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan.Actors Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic also deliver remarkably, Emmy-worthy performances as well as Bobby and Lisa respectively. Fellows played an ex-con villain that everybody loved to hate but at the same time, secretly root for.This journalist is a firm believer that Purgatory is the "little engine that could," and rightfully so. It deserves to score multiple nods at the upcoming Emmy Awards.Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV purgatoryseries) This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Purgatory, Digital, Drama, Series, Erik Fellows Purgatory Digital Drama Series Erik Fellows