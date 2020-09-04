It was written by Michael Caissie and co-directed by Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan. It is filled with mystery, suspense, horror, drama, and mysticism.
In Purgatory
, a group of strangers are all invited to Shambala, a remote winter resort for a New Year's Eve celebration, where they will discover that they are all connected in some way, shape or form. Without giving too much away, they are trapped in a cave and they are trying to find a way to survive.
Purgatory
features strong acting performances by Erik Fellows
, Tatjana Marjanovic
, Danny Mahoney
, and the entire cast, which even consists of Armenian actors. It showcases Erik Fellows
at his finest, or evilest, for that matter, and he will blow your mind.
Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in digital series 'Purgatory'
Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'
Each of the eight episodes in the digital series Purgatory
gets more intense and gripping as the drama series progresses. It will certainly keep viewers and fans at the edge of their seats, and it is worth checking out and it is the ideal series to binge-watch.
Purgatory
is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here
.
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory'
Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'