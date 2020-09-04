Email
article imageOp-Ed: 'Purgatory' is a great digital series to watch while at home

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The new digital series "Purgatory" on Popstar! TV is great to watch while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It was written by Michael Caissie and co-directed by Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan. It is filled with mystery, suspense, horror, drama, and mysticism.
In Purgatory, a group of strangers are all invited to Shambala, a remote winter resort for a New Year's Eve celebration, where they will discover that they are all connected in some way, shape or form. Without giving too much away, they are trapped in a cave and they are trying to find a way to survive.
Purgatory features strong acting performances by Erik Fellows, Tatjana Marjanovic, Danny Mahoney, and the entire cast, which even consists of Armenian actors. It showcases Erik Fellows at his finest, or evilest, for that matter, and he will blow your mind.
Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in digital series 'Purgatory'
Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in digital series 'Purgatory'
Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'
Each of the eight episodes in the digital series Purgatory gets more intense and gripping as the drama series progresses. It will certainly keep viewers and fans at the edge of their seats, and it is worth checking out and it is the ideal series to binge-watch.
Purgatory is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here.
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory'
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory'
Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
