By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The new digital series "Purgatory" on Popstar! TV is great to watch while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Journal has the scoop. In Purgatory, a group of strangers are all invited to Shambala, a remote winter resort for a New Year's Eve celebration, where they will discover that they are all connected in some way, shape or form. Without giving too much away, they are trapped in a cave and they are trying to find a way to survive. Purgatory features strong acting performances by Tatjana Marjanovic, Erik Fellows and Danny Mahoney, and the entire cast, which even consists of Armenian actors. It showcases Erik Fellows at his finest, or evilest, for that matter, and he will blow your mind. Each of the eight episodes in the digital series Purgatory gets more intense and gripping as the drama series progresses. It will certainly keep viewers and fans at the edge of their seats, and it is worth checking out and it is the ideal series to binge-watch. Purgatory is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here. It was written by Michael Caissie and co-directed by Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan. It is filled with mystery, suspense, horror, drama, and mysticism.