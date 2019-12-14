Email
article imageOp-Ed: Olivia Newton-John releases the best celebrity memoir of 2019

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Global music star Olivia Newton-John has released the best celebrity memoir of 2019 with "Don't Stop Believin'." It is bold and compelling.
Her book earned a glowing review from Digital Journal and rightfully so, due to its inspirational message. It underscores the need to stay positive when times are tough, and that is quite powerful. It really tugs at the heartstrings and there is something in it for everybody.
Don't Stop Believin' is available on Amazon.
In other Olivia Newton-John news, she auctioned off her Grease jacket, and the anonymous bidder who paid $243,000 for it, returned it to her, in a very generous gesture. He felt the rightful place for the jacket was with Newton-John, where she can display it at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.
To learn more about Olivia Newton-John, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
