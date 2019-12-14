Global music star Olivia Newton-John has released the best celebrity memoir of 2019 with "Don't Stop Believin'." It is bold and compelling.

Don't Stop Believin' is available on Amazon. In other Olivia Newton-John news, she auctioned off her Grease jacket, and the anonymous bidder who paid $243,000 for it, returned it to her, in a very generous gesture. He felt the rightful place for the jacket was with Newton-John, where she can display it at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia. To learn more about Olivia Newton-John, check out her official website and her Facebook page.

