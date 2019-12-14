Her book earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
and rightfully so, due to its inspirational message. It underscores the need to stay positive when times are tough, and that is quite powerful. It really tugs at the heartstrings and there is something in it for everybody.
Don't Stop Believin
.
In other Olivia Newton-John
news, she auctioned off her Grease
jacket, and the anonymous bidder who paid $243,000 for it, returned it to her, in a very generous gesture. He felt the rightful place for the jacket was with Newton-John, where she can display it at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.
To learn more about Olivia Newton-John
