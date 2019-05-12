Genie Francis
: Genie Francis has played the role of Laura on General Hospital
, on and off, for over four decades. Aside from her acting work, she is a mother to two children, and she is also a spokesperson for Nutrisystem.
Nancy Lee Grahn
'General Hospital' actress Nancy Lee Grahn
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
: Nancy Lee Grahn has played the role of Alexis Davis on General Hospital
for over 22 years, and she is a mother to Kate Grahn, a rising entertainer in her own right.
Lynn Herring
Lynn Herring at The Nurses Ball
ABC, Todd Wawrychuk
: Lynn Herring has played Lucy Coe on General Hospital since 1986, and for the past quarter-century, she has hosted the Nurses' Ball on the show. In her personal life, Herring is a mother to two sons.
Beth Maitland
Emmy award-winning actress Beth Maitland ("The Young and The Restless")
Monty Brinton, CBS
: Beth Maitland has been a part of The Young and The Restless
family since 1982, where she has portrayed Traci Abbott. In her interview with Digital Journal
, Maitland expressed that she feels successful since she has a wonderful relationship with her daughter and her immediate family.
Mishael Morgan
Emmy-nominated actress Mishael Morgan
Monty Brinton, CBS
: Mishael Morgan just completed a five-year run on The Young and The Restless
, where she has played Hilary Curtis and earned two Emmy nominations along the way. In real life, Morgan is a mother to two young children: a son and a daughter.
Melody Thomas Scott
Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden
Sonja Flemming, CBS
: Veteran actress Melody Thomas Scott just celebrated her 40th anniversary on The Young and The Restless
as matriarch Nikki Newman. In her personal life, she is the mother of three daughters.
Michelle Stafford
Michelle Stafford
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
: Emmy winner Michelle Stafford plays Nina Reeves on General Hospital
. In her personal life, she is a single mother of two kids, a son and a daughter. Earlier this year, she launched her organic skincare line, Skin Nation
.
Maura West
Maura West
ABC, Craig Sjodin
: Multi-Emmy winner Maura West is known for her portrayal of villainess Ava Jerome on General Hospital
. In her personal life, she is also a mother of five children. At the General Hospital Fantasy event in Melville, New York, West
revealed that her children at home help her run lines.
Laura Wright
Laura Wright
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
: Emmy winner Laura Wright plays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital
. She is also a mom to a son and a daughter, and she has been dating co-star Wes Ramsey for two years.
Jacklyn Zeman
Jacklyn Zeman
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
: Jacklyn "Jackie" Zeman has played the role of Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital
, on and off, for over four decades. She has two daughters, and in her interview with Digital Journal
, she shared that her daughters learned how to read by running lines with her.
Wishing all of these gifted actresses, a Happy Mother's Day.