By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment In honor of Mother's Day 2019, this journalist celebrates 10 exceptional daytime actresses, who are also mothers. The majority of these talented women are Emmy winners or Emmy nominees. Genie Francis: Genie Francis has played the role of Laura on General Hospital, on and off, for over four decades. Aside from her acting work, she is a mother to two children, and she is also a spokesperson for Nutrisystem. 'General Hospital' actress Nancy Lee Grahn ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Nancy Lee Grahn: Nancy Lee Grahn has played the role of Alexis Davis on General Hospital for over 22 years, and she is a mother to Kate Grahn, a rising entertainer in her own right. Lynn Herring at The Nurses Ball ABC, Todd Wawrychuk Lynn Herring: Lynn Herring has played Lucy Coe on General Hospital since 1986, and for the past quarter-century, she has hosted the Nurses' Ball on the show. In her personal life, Herring is a mother to two sons. Emmy award-winning actress Beth Maitland ("The Young and The Restless") Monty Brinton, CBS Beth Maitland: Beth Maitland has been a part of The Young and The Restless family since 1982, where she has portrayed Traci Abbott. In her interview with Emmy-nominated actress Mishael Morgan Monty Brinton, CBS Mishael Morgan: Mishael Morgan just completed a five-year run on The Young and The Restless, where she has played Hilary Curtis and earned two Emmy nominations along the way. In real life, Morgan is a mother to two young children: a son and a daughter. Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden Sonja Flemming, CBS Melody Thomas Scott: Veteran actress Melody Thomas Scott just celebrated her 40th anniversary on The Young and The Restless as matriarch Nikki Newman. In her personal life, she is the mother of three daughters. Michelle Stafford ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Michelle Stafford: Emmy winner Michelle Stafford plays Nina Reeves on General Hospital. In her personal life, she is a single mother of two kids, a son and a daughter. Earlier this year, she launched her organic skincare line, Maura West ABC, Craig Sjodin Maura West: Multi-Emmy winner Maura West is known for her portrayal of villainess Ava Jerome on General Hospital. In her personal life, she is also a mother of five children. At the General Hospital Fantasy event in Melville, New York, Laura Wright ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Laura Wright: Emmy winner Laura Wright plays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital. She is also a mom to a son and a daughter, and she has been dating co-star Wes Ramsey for two years. Jacklyn Zeman ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Jacklyn Zeman: Jacklyn "Jackie" Zeman has played the role of Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, on and off, for over four decades. At the General Hospital Fantasy event in Melville, New York, West revealed that her children at home help her run lines.: Emmy winner Laura Wright plays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital. She is also a mom to a son and a daughter, and she has been dating co-star Wes Ramsey for two years.: Jacklyn "Jackie" Zeman has played the role of Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, on and off, for over four decades. She has two daughters, and in her interview with Digital Journal , she shared that her daughters learned how to read by running lines with her.Wishing all of these gifted actresses, a Happy Mother's Day.