Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Mother's Day 2019 — 10 daytime TV actresses that are also mothers

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
In honor of Mother's Day 2019, this journalist celebrates 10 exceptional daytime actresses, who are also mothers. The majority of these talented women are Emmy winners or Emmy nominees.
Genie Francis: Genie Francis has played the role of Laura on General Hospital, on and off, for over four decades. Aside from her acting work, she is a mother to two children, and she is also a spokesperson for Nutrisystem.
General Hospital actress Nancy Lee Grahn
'General Hospital' actress Nancy Lee Grahn
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Nancy Lee Grahn: Nancy Lee Grahn has played the role of Alexis Davis on General Hospital for over 22 years, and she is a mother to Kate Grahn, a rising entertainer in her own right.
Lynn Herring at The Nurses Ball
Lynn Herring at The Nurses Ball
ABC, Todd Wawrychuk
Lynn Herring: Lynn Herring has played Lucy Coe on General Hospital since 1986, and for the past quarter-century, she has hosted the Nurses' Ball on the show. In her personal life, Herring is a mother to two sons.
Emmy award-winning actress Beth Maitland ( The Young and The Restless )
Emmy award-winning actress Beth Maitland ("The Young and The Restless")
Monty Brinton, CBS
Beth Maitland: Beth Maitland has been a part of The Young and The Restless family since 1982, where she has portrayed Traci Abbott. In her interview with Digital Journal, Maitland expressed that she feels successful since she has a wonderful relationship with her daughter and her immediate family.
Emmy-nominated actress Mishael Morgan
Emmy-nominated actress Mishael Morgan
Monty Brinton, CBS
Mishael Morgan: Mishael Morgan just completed a five-year run on The Young and The Restless, where she has played Hilary Curtis and earned two Emmy nominations along the way. In real life, Morgan is a mother to two young children: a son and a daughter.
Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden
Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden
Sonja Flemming, CBS
Melody Thomas Scott: Veteran actress Melody Thomas Scott just celebrated her 40th anniversary on The Young and The Restless as matriarch Nikki Newman. In her personal life, she is the mother of three daughters.
Michelle Stafford
Michelle Stafford
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Michelle Stafford: Emmy winner Michelle Stafford plays Nina Reeves on General Hospital. In her personal life, she is a single mother of two kids, a son and a daughter. Earlier this year, she launched her organic skincare line, Skin Nation.
Maura West
Maura West
ABC, Craig Sjodin
Maura West: Multi-Emmy winner Maura West is known for her portrayal of villainess Ava Jerome on General Hospital. In her personal life, she is also a mother of five children. At the General Hospital Fantasy event in Melville, New York, West revealed that her children at home help her run lines.
Laura Wright
Laura Wright
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Laura Wright: Emmy winner Laura Wright plays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital. She is also a mom to a son and a daughter, and she has been dating co-star Wes Ramsey for two years.
Jacklyn Zeman
Jacklyn Zeman
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Jacklyn Zeman: Jacklyn "Jackie" Zeman has played the role of Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, on and off, for over four decades. She has two daughters, and in her interview with Digital Journal, she shared that her daughters learned how to read by running lines with her.
Wishing all of these gifted actresses, a Happy Mother's Day.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Mother's Day 2019, Genie Francis, laura wright, Maura West, Nancy Lee Grahn
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Residents of NY city apartment win right to have a physical key
Philippines votes in polls expected to strengthen Duterte
Dior: Designer of Dreams at London's V&A Special
Mark Barry talks about BBMak reunion, new single, tour and fans Special
Robots begin doing forest jobs that humans find boring
Three bodies found with crossbow bolts in German hotel
Review: McCraney’s ‘Brothers Size’ rocks the stage with spectacle, heart Special
Wildfire in B.C.'s central interior prompts evacuations
Chief economic adviser contradicts Trump on China tariffs
World is losing its 'political will' to fight climate change