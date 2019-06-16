Email
article imageOp-Ed: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees — Musician, actor and father

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
In honor of Father's Day 2019, this journalist pays tribute to the iconic musician and actor Micky Dolenz of The Monkees. Above all, he is a father.
Earlier this year, in March, Dolenz performed a headlining show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island along with fellow Monkee band member Mike Nesmith, as part of "The Mike and Micky Show," where they honored the musical legacy of the late Peter Tork.
At this concert, as Digital Journal reported, Dolenz celebrated his 74th birthday. The venue presented him with a special sign for his furniture company, which he operates with his daughter.
Aside from his musical and acting talents, Dolenz is a loving father of four daughters: Ami Dolenz, Charlotte Janelle Dolenz, Emily Claire Dolenz, and Georgia Rose Dolenz.
Speaking of Georgia Rose, Dolenz runs a woodworking business with her, called Dolenz & Daughters Handmade Furniture Company, as well as his sister, Coco Dolenz.
In other Micky Dolenz news, he will be embarking on the "It Was 50 Years Ago Today" Tour, along with Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, as well as ex-Chicago singer Jason Scheff and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz, check out his official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
