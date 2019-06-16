Earlier this year, in March, Dolenz performed a headlining show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island along with fellow Monkee band member Mike Nesmith, as part of "The Mike and Micky Show," where they honored the musical legacy of the late Peter Tork
.
Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith onstage at The Paramount
Gary Hahn
At this concert, as Digital Journal reported, Dolenz
celebrated his 74th birthday. The venue presented him with a special sign for his furniture company, which he operates with his daughter.
Micky Dolenz blowing out the candles of his carrot cake
Gary Hahn
Aside from his musical and acting talents, Dolenz is a loving father of four daughters: Ami Dolenz, Charlotte Janelle Dolenz, Emily Claire Dolenz, and Georgia Rose Dolenz.
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees surprised with a special sign for his furniture company, which he runs with his daughter
Gary Hahn
Speaking of Georgia Rose, Dolenz runs a woodworking business with her, called Dolenz & Daughters Handmade Furniture Company
, as well as his sister, Coco Dolenz.
In other Micky Dolenz news, he will be embarking on the "It Was 50 Years Ago Today
" Tour, along with Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, as well as ex-Chicago singer Jason Scheff and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz
, check out his official website
.