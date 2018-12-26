By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Internationally recognized magician and illusionist Michael Grandinetti put on the best live magic show of 2018. Digital Journal has the scoop. Grandinetti's future in the contemporary magic and entertainment scene deserves to be bright and promising. He is constantly reinventing himself and keeping his craft fresh. Congratulations to For more information on illusionist and magician Michael Grandinetti, check out his Read More: Magician Michael Grandinetti chatted with His live magic performance at The Paramount in Huntington was quite spectacular. His presentation skills were second to none, and he was able to touch his audience on an emotional level. Grandinetti proved beyond a doubt that he is a true "master of illusion."Grandinetti's future in the contemporary magic and entertainment scene deserves to be bright and promising. He is constantly reinventing himself and keeping his craft fresh.Congratulations to Michael Grandinetti for a job well done. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come in 2019.For more information on illusionist and magician Michael Grandinetti, check out his official website : Magician Michael Grandinetti chatted with Digital Journal about his career as a working magician, and he opened up about the digital transformation of magic. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Michael Grandinetti, Magician, Magic, Show, the paramount Michael Grandinetti Magician Magic Show the paramount