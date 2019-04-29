By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards are coming up on May 5. Veteran actor Max Gail should win the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series." Last year, Gail had an exceptional storyline on the show, dealing with Alzheimer's disease, and Gail knocked it out of the park. His scenes opposite his on-screen son, patriarch Sonny Corinthos played by Watching how Alzheimer's affected Gail's character, Mike, and his family members and loved ones around him will certainly leave voters in total awe of his talent. Those scenes alone are worthy of an Emmy Award since they were sheer brilliant and they raise awareness on a crucial issue: mental illness. As far as this year's "Supporting Actor" category is concerned, Gail should win the Emmy hands down. He executed his scenes in a superb fashion, and out of all the nominees, he is the sentimental favorite. This accolade would be a great way to also honor his illustrious career in the entertainment business, especially since Gail was known for his portrayal of Detective Wojo in the sitcom Barney Miller, which he played from 1975 to 1982, well before the majority of his fellow nominees in this category were even born. Gail is nominated for his portrayal of Mike Corbin in the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.Last year, Gail had an exceptional storyline on the show, dealing with Alzheimer's disease, and Gail knocked it out of the park. His scenes opposite his on-screen son, patriarch Sonny Corinthos played by Maurice Benard , were devastating and heartfelt and executed beautifully.Watching how Alzheimer's affected Gail's character, Mike, and his family members and loved ones around him will certainly leave voters in total awe of his talent. Those scenes alone are worthy of an Emmy Award since they were sheer brilliant and they raise awareness on a crucial issue: mental illness.As far as this year's "Supporting Actor" category is concerned, Gail should win the Emmy hands down. He executed his scenes in a superb fashion, and out of all the nominees, he is the sentimental favorite.This accolade would be a great way to also honor his illustrious career in the entertainment business, especially since Gail was known for his portrayal of Detective Wojo in the sitcom Barney Miller, which he played from 1975 to 1982, well before the majority of his fellow nominees in this category were even born. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Max Gail, emmy award, supporting actor, General hospital Max Gail emmy award supporting actor General hospital