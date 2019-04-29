Gail
is nominated for his portrayal of Mike Corbin in the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital
.
Last year, Gail had an exceptional storyline on the show, dealing with Alzheimer's disease, and Gail knocked it out of the park. His scenes opposite his on-screen son, patriarch Sonny Corinthos played by Maurice Benard
, were devastating and heartfelt and executed beautifully.
Watching how Alzheimer's affected Gail's character, Mike, and his family members and loved ones around him will certainly leave voters in total awe of his talent. Those scenes alone are worthy of an Emmy Award since they were sheer brilliant and they raise awareness on a crucial issue: mental illness.
As far as this year's "Supporting Actor" category is concerned, Gail should win the Emmy hands down. He executed his scenes in a superb fashion, and out of all the nominees, he is the sentimental favorite.
This accolade would be a great way to also honor his illustrious career in the entertainment business, especially since Gail was known for his portrayal of Detective Wojo in the sitcom Barney Miller
, which he played from 1975 to 1982, well before the majority of his fellow nominees in this category were even born.