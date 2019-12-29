Acclaimed soap actor Maurice Benard is this journalist's pick for "Male Performer of the Year" on the hit ABC daytime drama, "General Hospital."

This year, Benard has been killing it as Sonny Corinthos in the Alzheimer's storyline opposite his onscreen father Mike Corbin (played by Max Gail), as we are watching Corbin's character deteriorate, as well as witnessing the effects that this is having on Sonny and the family. Benard proved that his 2019 Emmy win for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series" was well-deserved and based on sheer merit. He truly is the "Godfather of Port Charles." With acting performances of this caliber, Benard is sure to earn yet another Emmy nod in 2020 for his exceptional acting work. Earlier this month, on December 7, Benard headlined Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, as part of a General Hospital Fantasy event, which was well-received. Benard has a new book coming out in the spring of 2020 entitled, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital. To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram

