Op-Ed: Maura West is the Female Performer of 2019 on 'General Hospital'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actress Maura West is this journalist's pick for "Female Performer of the Year" on the ABC daytime drama "General Hospital."
It is safe to say that Maura West steals every scene she is in all. She is such a phenomenal actress that many of her co-stars forget that they are even in a scene each time that they are working with her. She brings many layers to her complex character, Ava Jerome, and she embodies the role perfectly.
Whether it was Ava finding out from mayor Laura (Genie Francis) on the bridge that it was Ryan Chamberlain all along posing as her lover (as opposed to his twin brother Dr. Kevin Collins, with whom he switched places with) or her most recent scenes in the Shadybrook mental facility, where she comes across what she thinks is the "ghost" of Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), she has been transformative and convincing. There isn't a scene (big or small) that she can't nail, and she always brings her A-game. It is no wonder that her character Ava Jerome is a favorite among the fans and viewers.
Maura West was clearly snubbed by the Daytime Emmy Awards for the past two consecutive years for her spell-binding performances, but hopefully, that will be rectified in next year's Emmy ceremony since her talent and her range as an actress is too huge to be ignored.
For all of these reasons and more, Maura West was the "Female Performer of the Year" on ABC's General Hospital.
