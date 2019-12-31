Email
Matthew Atkinson is the 'Newcomer of the Year' on the B&B

By Markos Papadatos     50 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Matthew Atkinson is this journalist's pick for "Newcomer of the Year" on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Bold and The Beautiful."
Atkinson took over the role of Thomas Forrester back in March of 2019, and he has been on fire ever since. He has truly made the role of Thomas Forrester his own, and he showed a vindictive, obsessive and manipulative side of the character that we've never seen before.
He truly plays a complex character that everybody loves to hate, and he does it very well. He was an essential part of the baby reveal storyline this summer as well as the Hope, Liam and Thomas love triangle, where he would stop at nothing to get what he wants.
Atkinson is able to tackle the emotional scenes quite well, in particular, the one when he confesses everything to his onscreen father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in the hospital room about the tragic death of Emma Barber, following his fall from the cliff.
He is able to flex his acting muscles like no other, and he can make the audience sympathize with his character. One should not be surprised if they see his name in the Emmy lineup for next year's ceremony since he is worthy of a nomination, at the very least, for his powerful performances this year.
To stream the latest episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful online, check out the official CBS website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matthew Atkinson about his experience on The Bold and The Beautiful, and his acting career.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
