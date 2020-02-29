Op-Ed: Mary Beth Evans is Emmy-worthy in 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Mary Beth Evans, who plays Bay City matriarch Sara Garrett on the digital drama series "The Bay" on Amazon Prime is Emmy-worthy this awards season. In doing so, Evans is able to showcase her wide range as an actress and performer, and she delivers multiple scenes that are just remarkable and worthy of Emmy recognition. She manages to steal every scene she is in, and the audience can't help but root for her. For her work as an actress on the hit digital drama series, The Bay, Mary Beth Evans won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" in 2016 and 2017, and she was nominated again in 2018. She deserves to earn yet another Emmy nomination this year since her work is too huge to be ignored. While Mary Beth Evans is known all over the world for playing Kayla Brady on Days of Our Lives, and she gets called "Kayla" in her everyday life whenever she is recognized by fans, it is only a matter of time where fans and viewers will start calling her Sara for her work in The Bay. The latest (fifth) season of The Bay is available on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Emmy award-winning actress and producer Mary Beth Evans Chris Haston, NBC Seasons four and five of The Bay (written, directed and executive produced by showrunner Gregori J. Martin) were a difficult time in her character's life, since she was kidnapped, and she tried to escape from being hostage from Steve Jensen (Matthew Ashford).In doing so, Evans is able to showcase her wide range as an actress and performer, and she delivers multiple scenes that are just remarkable and worthy of Emmy recognition. She manages to steal every scene she is in, and the audience can't help but root for her.For her work as an actress on the hit digital drama series, The Bay, Mary Beth Evans won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" in 2016 and 2017, and she was nominated again in 2018. She deserves to earn yet another Emmy nomination this year since her work is too huge to be ignored.While Mary Beth Evans is known all over the world for playing Kayla Brady on Days of Our Lives, and she gets called "Kayla" in her everyday life whenever she is recognized by fans, it is only a matter of time where fans and viewers will start calling her Sara for her work in The Bay.The latest (fifth) season of The Bay is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mary Beth Evans back in October of 2019. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about mary beth evans, The Bay, sara garrett, amazon prime, Video mary beth evans The Bay sara garrett amazon prime Video Digital