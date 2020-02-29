Op-Ed: Mary Beth Evans is Emmy-worthy in 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Mary Beth Evans is Emmy-worthy in 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Mary Beth Evans, who plays Bay City matriarch Sara Garrett on the digital drama series "The Bay" on Amazon Prime is Emmy-worthy this awards season.
Seasons four and five of The Bay (written, directed and executive produced by showrunner Gregori J. Martin) were a difficult time in her character's life, since she was kidnapped, and she tried to escape from being hostage from Steve Jensen (Matthew Ashford).
In doing so, Evans is able to showcase her wide range as an actress and performer, and she delivers multiple scenes that are just remarkable and worthy of Emmy recognition. She manages to steal every scene she is in, and the audience can't help but root for her.
For her work as an actress on the hit digital drama series, The Bay, Mary Beth Evans won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" in 2016 and 2017, and she was nominated again in 2018. She deserves to earn yet another Emmy nomination this year since her work is too huge to be ignored.
While Mary Beth Evans is known all over the world for playing Kayla Brady on Days of Our Lives, and she gets called "Kayla" in her everyday life whenever she is recognized by fans, it is only a matter of time where fans and viewers will start calling her Sara for her work in The Bay.
The latest (fifth) season of The Bay is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mary Beth Evans back in October of 2019.
Emmy award-winning actress and producer Mary Beth Evans
Emmy award-winning actress and producer Mary Beth Evans
Chris Haston, NBC
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about mary beth evans, The Bay, sara garrett, amazon prime, Video
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Daryl Hall & John Oates perform amazing show at sold-out MSG Special
Op-Ed: Mary Beth Evans is Emmy-worthy in 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime
Jailed Kurdish leader becomes literary star behind bars
Review: Jeannie Seely invites Rhonda Vincent to join the Grand Ole Opry Special
Iran reports new surge in coronavirus cases
Luxembourg becomes first country with free public transport
In virus-hit China, coat maker adapts to make hazmat suits
South Korea virus cases surge as WHO sounds maximum alert
Malaysia in crisis as Mahathir rejects new PM
Malaysia's Mahathir out as PM as rival takes power