Op-Ed: Mark Grossman is the 'Performer of August of 2020' on the Y&R

article imageOp-Ed: Mark Grossman is the 'Performer of August of 2020' on the Y&R

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"The Young and The Restless" on CBS resumed production earlier this month following the lockdown and it aired new episodes. Emmy-nominated actor Mark Grossman gave the "acting performance of the month" as Adam Newman.
This month, Grossman was able to layer his emotions well, and he delved beyond the surface, thus conveying the darkness of his character. He played the conflicted, troubled soul quite well. He came to two startling realizations: that he was responsible for the murder when he was 11 years old, and he found out that Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) was battling cancer.
Grossman deserves to be commended for not being afraid to be raw and vulnerable as viewers got an inside look into Adam's psyche. He played those scenes in Kansas with a great deal of honesty and conviction as he tries to recall his childhood memories; moreover, his scenes opposite his onscreen father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) were nothing short of astonishing.
The audience couldn't help but feel for him, especially when he questions as to whether or not his son, Connor, is proud of his father. Grossman is able to humanize his character as a tortured son and as a confused father as he battles the demons within him.
Earlier this summer, Grossman earned his first career Daytime Emmy nomination, and based on the acting work he has been nailing lately, it most certainly won't be his last.
For all of these reasons and more, Mark Grossman gave the most compelling acting performance of the month of August on The Young and The Restless. Tune in to see how this meaty storyline will unfold.
To stream The Young and The Restless online, check out the official CBS website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
Op-Ed: Mark Grossman is the 'Performer of August of 2020' on the Y&R
