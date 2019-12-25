By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Mark Grossman is this journalist's pick for "Male Performer of the Year" for his portrayal of Adam Newman on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." Whether he is at odds with his half-brother Nick Newman ( Grossman is able to breathe fresh life into this complex character, and he is a true scene-stealer. His acting really runs the gamut and that resonates well with the fans and viewers of the show as he leaves his audience drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. One should not be surprised if they see Mark Grossman's name in the running for an Emmy Award in next year's Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony since he has been killing it this year. An Emmy nod for Grossman would be deserving and the icing on the cake for his compelling acting performances in 2019. Well done. For more information on actor Mark Grossman, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Grossman took over the role of Adam Newman on the No. 1 daytime dramaThe Young and The Restless in May of 2019, and he has been on fire ever since. He has truly made the role his own, and he has been nailing every scene he is in.Whether he is at odds with his half-brother Nick Newman ( Joshua Morrow ), fighting for his son, or doing emotional scenes with his son, Connor, Grossman has given it his all in this role.Grossman is able to breathe fresh life into this complex character, and he is a true scene-stealer. His acting really runs the gamut and that resonates well with the fans and viewers of the show as he leaves his audience drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.One should not be surprised if they see Mark Grossman's name in the running for an Emmy Award in next year's Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony since he has been killing it this year. An Emmy nod for Grossman would be deserving and the icing on the cake for his compelling acting performances in 2019. Well done.For more information on actor Mark Grossman, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mark Grossman about playing Adam Newman on The Young and The Restless. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Mark Grossman, Actor, CBS, The young and the restless, y&R Mark Grossman Actor CBS The young and the re... y ampR