Grossman took over the role of Adam Newman on the No. 1 daytime dramaThe Young and The Restless
in May of 2019, and he has been on fire ever since. He has truly made the role his own, and he has been nailing every scene he is in.
Whether he is at odds with his half-brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow
), fighting for his son, or doing emotional scenes with his son, Connor, Grossman has given it his all in this role.
Grossman is able to breathe fresh life into this complex character, and he is a true scene-stealer. His acting really runs the gamut and that resonates well with the fans and viewers of the show as he leaves his audience drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.
One should not be surprised if they see Mark Grossman's name in the running for an Emmy Award in next year's Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony since he has been killing it this year. An Emmy nod for Grossman would be deserving and the icing on the cake for his compelling acting performances in 2019. Well done.
