Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Mark Grossman is the 'Male Performer of the Year' on the Y&R

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Mark Grossman is this journalist's pick for "Male Performer of the Year" for his portrayal of Adam Newman on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless."
Grossman took over the role of Adam Newman on the No. 1 daytime dramaThe Young and The Restless in May of 2019, and he has been on fire ever since. He has truly made the role his own, and he has been nailing every scene he is in.
Whether he is at odds with his half-brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), fighting for his son, or doing emotional scenes with his son, Connor, Grossman has given it his all in this role.
Grossman is able to breathe fresh life into this complex character, and he is a true scene-stealer. His acting really runs the gamut and that resonates well with the fans and viewers of the show as he leaves his audience drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.
One should not be surprised if they see Mark Grossman's name in the running for an Emmy Award in next year's Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony since he has been killing it this year. An Emmy nod for Grossman would be deserving and the icing on the cake for his compelling acting performances in 2019. Well done.
For more information on actor Mark Grossman, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mark Grossman about playing Adam Newman on The Young and The Restless.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Mark Grossman, Actor, CBS, The young and the restless, y&R
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Barry Manilow puts on the best Broadway concert of 2019
Amazon given access to all 'healthcare information' of NHS Special
Review: Caeleb Dressel wins third MVP title at ISL finale in Las Vegas Special
Iraqi city in turmoil after activist's death
Families homeless on Christmas after forest fire in Chilean port
Anti-Putin activist 'forcibly drafted' and sent to Arctic base
Review: Cynthia Watros brings class and grace to ABC's 'General Hospital' Special
StrandHogg Android vulnerability update Special
Businesses now face a 'vishing' threats Special
New data finds 28 percent increase in fraud for 2019