By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova has been nominated for a 2021 Academy Award for her performance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," and rightfully so. Bakalova's performance as Borat's daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev, in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is refreshing, enthralling, poignant, and lighthearted, all in one. She is able to showcase many deep layers in her character, and she works well with her luminous acting partner Sacha Baron Cohen. It is a heartwarming and feel-good comedy that will certainly help viewers provide an escape during the trying times that the world is going through. Bakalova truly was the heart and soul of this sequel, and her acting performance really ran the gamut. Maria Bakalova in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Amazon Studios For her nomination, she expressed her excitement via a post on The film's trailer may be seen below. To learn more about Oscar-nominated actress Maria Bakalova, follow her on She is in the running in the coveted Oscar category for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role," where Bakalova is nominated alongside such actresses as Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father), Amanda Seyfried (Mank), and Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari). The film is also vying for "Best Adapted Screenplay."Bakalova's performance as Borat's daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev, in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is refreshing, enthralling, poignant, and lighthearted, all in one. She is able to showcase many deep layers in her character, and she works well with her luminous acting partner Sacha Baron Cohen. It is a heartwarming and feel-good comedy that will certainly help viewers provide an escape during the trying times that the world is going through. Bakalova truly was the heart and soul of this sequel, and her acting performance really ran the gamut.For her nomination, she expressed her excitement via a post on Twitter . "Thank you to the @TheAcademy for this honor," she exclaimed. "I really can't believe this - to hear my name in the company of these remarkable women and their breath-taking performances is a dream come true! I am so grateful to @SachaBaronCohen and my #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm fam."The film's trailer may be seen below.To learn more about Oscar-nominated actress Maria Bakalova, follow her on Instagram and Twitter This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Bulgarian, Actress Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Mov... Bulgarian Actress