By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Lenny Wolpe is Emmy-worthy in the documentary-style special "After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project." Digital Journal has the scoop. His subtle, controlled, and powerhouse acting performance as the mourning father is too good to be ignored, and it is bound to touch viewers on an emotional level. He layers his emotions well, and Wolpe brings warmth, rawness, and sincerity to this documentary-style special. Great work all around. Riley's Unforgettable School Project was co-created by the late but great Emmy winners Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, both of which also served as co-executive producers. Slade wrote Riley's Unforgettable School Project and Allison Vanore took on the dual roles of director and producer. This special earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and it was subsequently hailed as "Emmy-worthy." Riley's Unforgettable School Project is available on Amazon Prime Video. Wolpe earned a Daytime Emmy nomination last year for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Carl Addams in the second season of the hit digital drama series After Forever, and he deserves to be a "Supporting Actor" contender once again.