By Markos Papadatos

Kristos Andrews should win the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Pete Garrett on "The Bay" on Amazon Prime.

In the fourth season of the hit digital drama series The Bay, Andrews is able to flex his acting muscles further than he ever has before as a performer. He is not afraid to take risks as an actor, and those risks have paid off.

The script and storylines of The Bay have been top-notch, and they have allowed him to run the gamut while conveying such diverse emotions as anger, joy, heartache, empathy, and despair.

Andrews is also able to nail the subtle scenes opposite his on-screen wife, Vivian, played by Karrueche Tran, who was worthy of an "Outstanding Supporting Actress" Emmy nomination herself. His quick wit, bad-ass nature and frank demeanor make his character, Pete, one of the most likable in the series.

Kristos Andrews and Karrueche Tran in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment

For all of these reasons and more, Kristos Andrews deserves to win the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his stellar acting work on The Bay. He truly is the heart and soul of the series, and after each episode, he leaves his fans, viewers (and binge-watchers) wanting to see more, as they patiently wait for the more episodes to be released.

Andrews has won the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" three consecutive times in his career (from 2016 to 2018), and he ought to make room on his mantel for more well-deserved hardware.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com