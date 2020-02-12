By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Kristos Andrews is Emmy-worthy in the fifth season of the hit digital drama series, "The Bay," which is available on Amazon Prime Video. In these new episodes of Kristos Andrews is a true force and he has showcased great consistency on this digital drama on Amazon Prime over the last five seasons, and he would be very deserving of yet another nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," a category that he has won three times in the past. His acting work in the fifth season is unflinching, raw and compelling. Season 5 of The Bay is available on Amazon Prime Video by To learn more about The Bay, check out its Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment The latest episodes of the fifth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series were released, and they were described as "exceptional" by Digital Journal In these new episodes of The Bay , Andrews' character, Pete Garrett, is in search of his mother, Sara Garrett, who has gone missing. Andrews really delves into the conscience of his complex character and fans and viewers can relate with what he is going through, especially in the hospital scene with his onscreen cousin Daniel Garrett (played by Eric Nelsen).Kristos Andrews is a true force and he has showcased great consistency on this digital drama on Amazon Prime over the last five seasons, and he would be very deserving of yet another nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," a category that he has won three times in the past. His acting work in the fifth season is unflinching, raw and compelling.Season 5 of The Bay is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here To learn more about The Bay, check out its official website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Kristos Andrews, The Bay, Amazon, Video, Actor Kristos Andrews The Bay Amazon Video Actor