Andrews played the twin roles of Pete Garret and Adam Kenway in Season 6, and he tackled both roles with conviction and excellence. He was subtle, controlled, and badass, all in one. As always, he wasn't afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Digital Journal
hailed his acting performances in the sixth season as "mesmerizing," and rightfully so.
Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
This is by far, some of the best acting work that Andrews has ever done in all six seasons of The Bay
, and that says a lot since he already has won four Daytime Emmy Awards for his acting performances alone over the years; moreover, Season 6 was the show's most explosive season yet and it was filmed under strict protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Hopefully, Kristos Andrews will find himself once again in the running for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," and the same holds true for his work as a co-director ("Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series") and producer on the show ("Outstanding Digital Drama Series").
Season 6 of The Bay
is available for streaming on Popstar TV
!
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews, follow him on Instagram
.