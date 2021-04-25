By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Kristos Andrews deserves a Daytime Emmy nomination for his acting in the sixth season of the hit digital drama series "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin. Digital Journal has the scoop. Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment This is by far, some of the best acting work that Andrews has ever done in all six seasons of The Bay, and that says a lot since he already has won four Daytime Emmy Awards for his acting performances alone over the years; moreover, Season 6 was the show's most explosive season yet and it was filmed under strict protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment Hopefully, Kristos Andrews will find himself once again in the running for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," and the same holds true for his work as a co-director ("Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series") and producer on the show ("Outstanding Digital Drama Series"). Season 6 of The Bay is available for streaming on To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews, follow him on Andrews played the twin roles of Pete Garret and Adam Kenway in Season 6, and he tackled both roles with conviction and excellence. He was subtle, controlled, and badass, all in one. As always, he wasn't afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Digital Journal hailed his acting performances in the sixth season as "mesmerizing," and rightfully so.This is by far, some of the best acting work that Andrews has ever done in all six seasons of The Bay, and that says a lot since he already has won four Daytime Emmy Awards for his acting performances alone over the years; moreover, Season 6 was the show's most explosive season yet and it was filmed under strict protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Hopefully, Kristos Andrews will find himself once again in the running for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," and the same holds true for his work as a co-director ("Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series") and producer on the show ("Outstanding Digital Drama Series").Season 6 of The Bay is available for streaming on Popstar TV To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews, follow him on Instagram This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Kristos Andrews, Emmy, The Bay, Gregori J Martin Kristos Andrews Emmy The Bay Gregori J Martin