Op-Ed: 'Kiss the Ground' is one of the year's best documentary films

article imageOp-Ed: 'Kiss the Ground' is one of the year's best documentary films

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
The environmental documentary, "Kiss the Ground," is one of the year's best documentaries. Digital Journal has the recap.
It pertains to the subject matter of soil regeneration, ecology, as well as regenerative agriculture, and it was narrated by Woody Harrelson; moreover, it was directed by Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell.
The film's impressive trailer may be seen below:
Some of the people that were interviewed for this eye-opening film include Ray Archuleta, John Wick, regenerative rancher Gabe Brown, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, Grammy winner Jason Mraz, as well as actor and environmental activist Ian Somerhalder, among other scientists and politicians.
Digital Journal declared it "powerful, compelling and Oscar-worthy," and rightfully so.
Kiss the Ground has sparked an environmental movement around the world, and it is available for streaming on Netflix.
To learn more about the critically-acclaimed documentary Kiss the Ground, visit its official homepage.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
