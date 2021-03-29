Email
article imageOp-Ed: 'Kiss the Ground' documentary snubbed by the Academy Awards

By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Entertainment
One of the biggest omissions in the list of the 2021 Academy Award nominations this year is the fact that "Kiss the Ground" failing to earn a nod for "Best Documentary Feature."
Kiss the Ground was seriously snubbed by the Academy Awards, and it failed to even make the Top 15 shortlist for "Best Documentary Feature." It was one of the most compelling and powerful documentaries of the last decade, and it sheds a spotlight on the significant subject matter of soil regeneration, ecology, and regenerative agriculture.
Kiss the Ground filmmakers Rebecca and Josh Tickell
'Kiss the Ground' filmmakers Rebecca and Josh Tickell
Big Picture Ranch
Directors Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell did a brilliant job bringing this film to life, and Woody Harrelson did solid work with its narration.
Digital Journal proclaimed it as one of the year's "best documentaries" and hailed it as "Oscar-worthy" environmental documentary.
Ian Somerhalder Rebecca Harrell Tickell and Josh TIckell
Ian Somerhalder, Rebecca Harrell Tickell and Josh TIckell
Big Picture Ranch
Kiss the Ground is available for streaming on Netflix. It is bound to have a beneficial impact on the lives of viewers and fans. It garnered five out of five stars.
To learn more about Kiss the Ground, check out its official website.
Ian Somerhalder in Kiss the Ground
Ian Somerhalder in 'Kiss the Ground'
Kiss the Ground Movie, LLC
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about kiss the ground, Academy awards, soil regeneration, Joshua Tickell, Rebecca Tickell
 
