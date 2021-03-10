Veteran actor Kevin Spirtas is Emmy-worthy in the new documentary-style special "After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Spirtas' acting performance in Riley's Unforgettable School Project is moving and it brings out the pathos over the loss of Jason. His portrayal of Brian will once again resonate well with viewers and fans since it allows the audience to hear his heart and his sorrow. He executive produced this special with the late but great Michael Slade, with Allison Vanore as director and producer.
There is something in it for everybody since the entire cast delivers a fitting farewell to Jason, while Riley (Finn Douglas) captures all of their testimonials for a school project.
Riley's Unforgettable School Project is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is a beautiful and poignant acting project, and Michael Slade would have been proud of it. Digital Journal described it as "heartwarming."
To learn more about the hit digital drama series After Forever, visit its official website.
