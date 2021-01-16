Op-Ed: Jessie Godderz is the 'One to Watch' in entertainment in 2021

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Jessie Godderz, who is affectionately known as "Mr. Pec-Tacular" is the "One to Watch" in 2021 in the wrestling and entertainment world. Godderz is a seven-time professional wrestling champion for OVW Wrestling on YTA, as well as a two-time professional wrestling champion for impact wrestling. This past summer, Jessie Godderz in 'Tainted Dreams' Photo Courtesy of 'Tainted Dreams' Aside from wrestling, Godderz has also excelled in the fields of acting and entertainment (Dylan Buckwald in the digital series Tainted Dreams, Big Brother on CBS, and he took on the role of "Summertime Santa" on CBS' The Talk), music ("The Girl is With Me" with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees), hosting and even cooking. It is evident that For more information on professional wrestler and actor Jessie Godderz, check out his He has proven time and time again that he is a true force to be reckoned with. Godderz was crowned the first-ever OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) national heavyweight champion this past fall, and rightfully so.Godderz is a seven-time professional wrestling champion for OVW Wrestling on YTA, as well as a two-time professional wrestling champion for impact wrestling. This past summer, OVW Television honored Godderz with his own one-hour TV special.Aside from wrestling, Godderz has also excelled in the fields of acting and entertainment (Dylan Buckwald in the digital series Tainted Dreams, Big Brother on CBS, and he took on the role of "Summertime Santa" on CBS' The Talk), music ("The Girl is With Me" with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees), hosting and even cooking.It is evident that Jessie Godderz is like fine wine, where "Mr. Pec-Tacular" himself only gets better with age and experience.For more information on professional wrestler and actor Jessie Godderz, check out his website and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Jessie Godderz, Wrestling, Mr PecTacular, Entertainment Jessie Godderz Wrestling Mr PecTacular Entertainment