Op-Ed: Jessica Jane is the 'One to Watch in 2018' in magic

Pigeon Forge
-
Female magician Jessica Jane Peterson is the "One to Watch" in 2018, especially in the magic and entertainment industry.
Last year, Jessica Jane performed on Penn & Teller's "Fool Us," where her performance was described as "absolutely incredible."
Her magic routine was a blend of fire-eating and mind-reading, where she showcased her "barbecue tongue." She proved that she was not afraid to take risks. It was a blend of suspense, mystery and charm.
Jessica Jane is based out of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She shared that she is going to have her own show this coming year entitled "Jessica Jane's Magic, Comedy and Variety Show" at the Sweet Fanny Adams Theatre in Gatlinburg.
For more information on female magician Jessica Jane, check out her official Facebook page, and her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal had the pleasure to chat with Jessica Jane Peterson about her career in magic, as well as her influences.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com