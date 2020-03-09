Email
article imageOp-Ed: Jade Harlow deserves 2020 Emmy nod for acting work in 'The Bay'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actress Jade Harlow should be nominated for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting in "The Bay."
Harlow portrays Lianna Ramos and as Digital Journal reported, she was the "heart and soul" of the fourth season of the digital drama series, The Bay. Her acting work in the most recent season five was just as remarkable and equal in emotional depth.
She was given challenging dialogue (due to her character's complicated state of mind) but she nailed it in every scene, and she was able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Harlow was able to tap into the conscience of her character and the audience was able to see that each time that Harlow graced the screen, and as a result, viewers could only feel compassion for her.
For all of these reasons and more, Jade Harlow is worthy of a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for The Bay on Amazon Prime. Her character Lianna stole the show this past year, and for that alone, her performance should be rewarded with an Emmy nod, at the very least.
The first six episodes of Season 5 of The Bay are available on Amazon Prime.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
